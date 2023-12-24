John Stamos Consumed an Entire Bottle of Wine Following His DUI Incident in 2015

John Stamos has opened up about his past involving driving under the influence (DUI) incident from 2015, shedding light on the darker aspects of his struggle with alcohol addiction. In a recent interview, the Full House actor delved into the distressing moments. The incident in question involved his arrest and subsequent charge of driving under the influence in Beverly Hills, marking a major moment in his publicized battle with alcohol-related issues. He revealed, “When I did get the DUI…I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened. And I never sobered up,” as reported by Page Six.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Tasos Katopodis

Also Read: Christine Brown’s New Hubby David Woolley Shares His Thoughts on 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown

Despite the turmoil, Stamos also recalled his quick departure for Canada shortly after the DUI incident, necessitated by filming commitments for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2. However, in a confession, he acknowledged resorting to continued drinking as a coping mechanism, using alcohol to avoid confronting the harsh reality of the situation he was in. He said, "When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking. So I was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie.” Furthermore, he delved into the details of his arrest and struggles with alcoholism within his memoir titled, If You Would Have Told Me, offering a deeper insight into the personal chapters of his life.

According to reports by the Daily Mail, Stamos has openly acknowledged that reminiscing about that particular phase in his life brings about a profound feeling of discomfort and feeling ‘sick’. His recent guest appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast, Bialik Breakdown, brought this revelation. Stamos disclosed to the former Big Bang Theory star that the recollection of filming the movie is foggy, as he was heavily under the influence, to the extent that he doesn't even retain memories of the filming process. He admitted that the DUI incident and the shooting of My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 were the lowest point in his journey. He said, “That was bottom. But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that. And when I came home, my sisters were like, ‘Okay, it’s time to go, we found this place.’ And I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready.’”

John Stamos (@johnstamos) on the origins of his addictions, from growing up as a child of functioning alcoholics to his public D.U.I. incident and why he finally decided to seek help. Catch the entire episode ▶️ https://t.co/HbvKAblQQS 🧠💥 #BialikBreakdown #mentalhealthpodcast pic.twitter.com/Xs5FrmhTGR — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) December 20, 2023

Also Read: Looking at All of Taylor Swift’s Famous Best Friends and Their Friendship Over the Years

In July 2015, Stamos took a proactive step by enrolling in a 30-day substance abuse program. During his conversation with Bialik, he revealed his readiness for transformation, expressing concern with the person he had evolved into, and a desire for change within himself. “I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror, going, ‘This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?'” he said in the podcast. He further added, “I would be so embarrassed. I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f–k my life up. And I did, and it made me sick.”

John Stamos released a memoir a couple months ago that mentions his ex-wife Rebecca Romijn. Rebecca's husband @MrJerryOC came on TMZ Live to talk about if John should've given her a heads up. pic.twitter.com/hqfxZmccH5 — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) December 15, 2023

Also Read: Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Son Reign’s Extravagant 9th Birthday Celebration All Planned by Him

During the peak of his struggle with alcohol addiction, Stamos revealed that he would strategically plan to abstain from drinking, aligning them with his work commitments. Meanwhile, within the pages of his memoir, he openly acknowledged harboring intense feelings of animosity towards Rebecca Romijn during their divorce, describing it as "painful" and "shattering" moments. The dissolution of their six-year marriage, in the early 2000s, left a profound impact on him.

More from Inquisitr

Here's A Look At The Entire Relationship Timeline of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

'1000-Lb. Sisters' Fans Are Worried About Amy Slaton as She Breaks Down in Tears