“That Kind of Hate…” — Hilaria Baldwin Defends Bad Bunny Amid MAGA Outrage

Hilaria Baldwin is certainly not among those disappointed about Bad Bunny being selected to perform at the 2026 Super Bowl. For those who aren’t aware, the American yoga instructor is the wife of well-known producer Alec Baldwin and recently made headlines after being removed from ABC’s popular show Dancing With the Stars. Her recent statements about the Puerto Rican rapper come after the slander he received from the MAGA loyalists after being selected to perform at the halftime show of the upcoming event.

Hilaria spoke her mind while recently attending the 2025 Gurus Awards that celebrated beauty, wellness, and lifestyle. She called herself a huge fan of Bad Bunny as she recalled meeting him on SNL a few times previously. Moreover, Baldwin reflected on personal experiences of receiving unnecessary hatred and explained how she’s learned from the rapper to be herself completely during such testing times.

The entrepreneur commended Bad Bunny for pushing his limits and encouraged everyone to watch and listen to his work.

She said, “I’m a huge fan, I met him on SNL a few times, and I think the world of him. What I’ve learned from people telling me… that negativity, that kind of hate comes when you’re doing something right. When you’re being yourself, when you’re pushing the limits, I’m so proud of you. I think that…this is the person that we should be watching and listening to. I think that he’s representative of a lot of people. I didn’t see this [outrage] happen in other years. So it feels a little… think about that. So anyway, I’m a huge Bad Bunny fan, and my kids are huge Bad Bunny fans. I’m very excited for this.”

For those unfamiliar, there has been a lot of hatred and negativity that has come Bad Bunny’s way ever since the Super Bowl announcement. Conservatives and MAGA members are not happy with appointing the Latino artist for such an event, and many have even called for boycotting the NFL event completely. Interestingly, there have been a few more extremists who have gone far enough to proclaim that Bad Bunny should instead be deported, even though he’s an American citizen.

Amid the MAGA members simply losing their minds over Bad Bunny’s appointment for the NFL game, the rapper was recently spotted partying hard in New York. Seemingly ignoring the criticism, he was seen wearing an oversized green suit over a white T-shirt. He completed his iconic look with a pair of sunglasses and a bright green baseball cap. Barring any unexpected last-minute cancellations, the Puerto Rican singer appears fearless and is clearly enjoying himself.

Meanwhile, a few days back, the singer did grab a lot of attention with his peppy and perfectly timed monologue from the NFL stage. The rapper did not mince his words for once as he took a dig at all the naysayers.

Taking a jibe at claims that his native language is hard to understand by the listeners, Bad Bunny said, “I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy. And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn!”