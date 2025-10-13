‘I Definitely Have A Black Eye’ — Internet Disagrees As MAGA Reporter Claims To Be Attacked In Portland

The rising tensions in Portland after Donald Trump dispatched the National Guard are palpable, as nearly no one can anticipate what awaits next. With protestors continuing their rebellion in whole spirit, the U.S. President and his government seemed to have turned a blind eye to what’s actually unfolding in the state and are more interested in shoving the blame towards the Democrats. Amid the alarming level of chaos, social media is divided over what has actually been happening and how much of it is just exaggerated claims.

Amid this confusion, a recent pro-MAGA reporter’s claims might have just added more fuel to the fire to the situation. Citing complete lawlessness in the place, the reporter described the current socio-political situation in Portland as just like a war zone. She has even pointed fingers at the alleged antifa-affiliated protestors who harass and threaten anyone who feels dangerous to them.

“Katie Daviscourt, journalist for The Post Millennial, was assaulted by an Antifa protester while covering Portland ICE protests, leaving her with a black eye. She shared her story on Jesse Watters Primetime last night, calling out Portland PD’s inaction. Check out the video… pic.twitter.com/SKnjnDmvrR — (Jason) American Patriot™ (@TruthJasonLee) October 3, 2025

However, despite the detailed claims made by the reporter, the netizens remain conflicted by her accusations. They wonder if it is nothing more than white lies. Her blackened eye had many zoom in to check whether she’s telling the truth or has merely left the makeup to do its magic and lied about what’s actually been going on.

Katie Daviscourt, who worked as a reporter for The Post Millennial, spoke with Fox News’ Jesse Watters. She described to him how there was not an iota of law in Portland and that the city was in total rupture. She called the city in chaos, despite officials denying it time and again. She further alleged that the Portland police had abandoned this chaotic area entirely, as she narrated her being attacked by a masked protester. Daviscourt even showed how she got a black eye as a result of this attack on her.

She said, “Oh yeah, I definitely have a black eye. So that’s what it’s been like covering Portland for the past four months. Complete lawlessness. So, it went from being a war zone to one city block. Still, it’s actually several blocks where that is completely controlled by antifa-affiliated protesters who harass, assault, and threaten anyone whom they perceive to be a threat to their cause, including journalists, residents, and ICE agents.”

Daviscourt then turned her attention to Trump’s order to send troops to gain better control of the situation. For her, it was the most correct thing to do given the dire circumstances.

Katie explained, “And the Trump administration is absolutely correct in deploying federal troops here because Portland police have completely abandoned this zone. They refuse to go in, and everyone who shows up is on their own.”

The reporter then also recounted how she begged for help from the police, who refused to take action against the person who attacked her. Not just that, she added that she’d chased the culprit behind her attack for straight 30 minutes, only to return and realise that she wouldn’t get any help from the officers.

Talking about the need of the hour in Portland, Katie Daviscourt underlined, “It’s time for a federal crackdown. The Trump administration needs to start treating antifa like ISIS, the terrorists that they are, and put an end to them here for good.”

Meanwhile, after hearing Katie’s responses, the internet seems unsure whether she was telling the truth. They accused her of falsifying the timeline of events she painted and suggested that those events did not occur.

An influencer and commenter took a dig at Daviscourt’s claims and penned, “Shame on you. Shame on you for f[-] lying. Shame on you for perpetuating a false narrative. Shame on you for having armed MAGA chase down a minor and multiple unarmed people … Shame on you for coming to a city you don’t even live in, in a state you don’t live in.”