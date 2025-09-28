“Stay The Hell Out Of Our City”— Donald Trump’s Portland Ambitions Meets Severe Roadblock From the Locals

Donald Trump‘s all but next agenda of acquiring Portland with an authoritative takeover seems to have spilled quite the pickle already. After the U.S. President sent over the National Guard to suppress the violence taking place in the city, it has been the residents who have now taken action and urged to resist his plans of conquer. It all started after a video of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility, which, according to Trump, seemed to be under siege by national terrorists. Trump further placed an addendum that if need be, he would greenlight the full use of force in the city as well.

However, his ambitious ideas of calming down the alleged chaos in Portland have met with severe attack from the state’s senior Democratic senator, Ron Wyden, who re-shared a rather peaceful and calm video of the same Customs Facility, which Trump marked out.

Wyden said, “Trump is launching an authoritarian takeover of Portland, hoping to provoke conflict in my hometown. I urge Oregonians to reject Trump’s attempt to incite violence in what we know is a vibrant and peaceful city. I will do everything in my power to protect the people in our state.”

He further went on to threaten Donald Trump and asked him to stay clear away of Portland at all costs. Wyden’s post on X read as “Taken just a few minutes ago outside the ICE facility in Portland that Trump claims is under siege. My message to Donald Trump is this: we don’t need you here. Stay the hell out of our city.”

Not just Wyden, but similar sentiments have also been agreed upon by several residents of Portland and authoritative figures, who acknowledge that the U.S. President must not carry out his plans of taking over the control of the city, which is otherwise known to be peaceful. For instance, Congresswoman Maxine Dexter slammed Trump as well as the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, over the same. She expressed, “The president of the United States is directing his self-proclaimed ‘Secretary of War’ to unleash militarized federal forces in an American city he disagrees with. This is an egregious abuse of power and a betrayal of our most basic American values.”

Meanwhile, the state’s Democratic Governor Kotek assured that everything was still going okay and that there has been no information of a possible future military mission in Portland that they have been aware of. Tina Kotek further said, “My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission. There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm.”

Speaking about Trump’s history of dispatching the National Guard, so far, nearly 1700 troops have been prepared to mobilize across 19 states, staying aligned with the U.S. President’s plans of cracking down on illegal immigration. Currently, Texas has the most significant number of presence of the National Guard. Meanwhile, Trump also deployed National Guard troops to Los Angeles with the pretext of quelling civil unrest.

As per a report by a U.S. Defense official to Fox News, the service members supporting the ICE will be performing case management, transportation, logistical support, and even clerical functions while processing the undocumented immigrants captured in detention facilities.