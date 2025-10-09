Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Savage Response to MAGA’s Proposed Replacement of Bad Bunny for Super Bowl

The snowballing controversy over Latin singer Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance just made its way to Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the latest episode, the host did what he does best. He went on to mock MAGA over their outrage over Bad Bunny headlining the event, which is scheduled to take place in February next year.

In the latest episode, Jimmy Kimmel touched upon the big news of the week, among which was obviously the Bad Bunny controversy. According to The US Mirror, Jimmy Kimmel made a joke about Speaker Mike Johnson, who had suggested 82-year-old singer Lee Greenwood’s name as a replacement for Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl halftime show.

“The only name he could come up with is Lee Greenwood,” joked Jimmy Kimmel. “Lee Greenwood is 82-years-old! Mike, besides God Bless The USA, name one Lee Greenwood song. Name one and we’ll let him do the half-time show, I promise!” Jimmy Kimmel added, per The US Mirror.

For context, if needed at all, NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny has been flagged as controversial by US President Donald Trump, the MAGA and media outlets such as Fox News, who have been calling the body’s decision to feature a Spanish-speaking artist on Super Bowl Halftime as “un-American.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump admitted, “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” when he appeared on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports. “I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy and then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment— I think it’s absolutely ridiculous,” Donald Trump said, talking about Bad Bunny.

“I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it.” On Monday’s “Greg Kelly Reports,” President Donald Trump joined the show and commented on the NFL’s decision to feature singer Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer. @gregkellyusa… pic.twitter.com/LP6DNMDFgs — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) October 7, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel also reacted to Homeland Security advisor Corey Lewandowski’s outrageous reaction to Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show. “Oh man, so much outrage. One of Trump’s top hench w—–ls, Homeland Security adviser Cory Lewandowski is very angry at the NFL too. He said, ‘it is so shameful that they decided to pick someone who just seems to hate America so much.’” Jimmy Kimmel, in his signature humorous style added, “Yeah, we said the same thing the day after the election.”

Corey Lewandowski had previously warned that ICE would be in attendance at the game. Reacting to which, the talk show host added, “Do these people even hear themselves talking? So now, because this Bunny is so very bad, they are planning to have ICE agents present at the Super Bowl. I guess, umm…well, there is a reason. ICE heard that there was a field where brown people get tackled, and they were like, hey that is our job.”

Trump administration’s anti-Bad Bunny statements came in unison after the singer had admitted that he didn’t include any U.S. dates on his tour due to concerns of potential ICE raids. “There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times. All of [the shows] have been successful,” the rapper has earlier told i-D Magazine.

The Puerto Rican rapper’s response to the ongoing backlash from MAGA came in the form of a fun Saturday Night Live monologue. Bad Bunny, as seen saying in the clip, “I’m really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, and I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy. And if you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

In a segment of the video, the rapper is seen speaking in Spanish. He then jokes in English, “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”

“We all came a long way to get here. This is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said, signing off from Saturday Night Live.

Bad Bunny is all set to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on February 8, 2026.