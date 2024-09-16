Ten Famous Celebrities Who are Backing Donald Trump for 2024 Elections

Top 10 Celebrity Supporters of Donald Trump

In the past few weeks, many celebrities have come out to show their support for the 2024 presidential race. Some of the top celebrities are also supporting the former president Donald Trump even though Trump has often criticized Hollywood celebrities. Some supporters are rather obvious, such as loyal MAGA fans, while others could be unexpected. From Amber Rose to Dennis Quaid, here are the top 10 famous figures who have been supporting the former president as the November election approaches. Let’s check out what Trump’s celebrity supporters have said about him.

1. Amber Rose

Amber Rose supported Trump earlier this year at the RNC as she spoke about how she became a fan of the former president. As reported by Billboard, she said, “I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president of the United States.” “[I] care about the truth, and the truth is that the media has lied to us about Donald Trump. I know this because, for a long time, I believed those lies,” she added. She also said, “I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight. It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong."

2. Jon Voight

Angelina Jolie's father and popular actor Jon Voight has been a vocal supporter of Trump, backing him since the 2016 elections. He has even gone as far as comparing Trump to figures from the Bible. He referenced one of Jesus’ teachings and said, “Believe [ …] that the man that can help this nation. The one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who he is,” as reported by SCMP. He also shares his monologues in front of American flags.

3. Kid Rock

Kid Rock, once popular for his energizing stage presence, has gradually made headlines for his political views. The singer has been throwing his full support behind Trump in each of his presidential campaigns. Trump spoke about Rock and said, "He became a friend of mine over the last ten years, and he's amazing. Everyone loves him. I didn't even know how big he was." As reported by Fox News, Rock also took the stage on the final night of the RNC, delivering a performance just before Trump's big speech that day.

4. Kevin Sorbo

Actor Kevin Sorbo has been very vocal in his support for Trump and seems to be backing him once again for the 2024 election. He posted to X recently and wrote, "MAGAnomics: cheaper gas, cheaper groceries, cheaper cost of living. No wonder the left doesn't like it." In 2019, Sorbo criticized the Toronto Raptors for choosing not to visit the White House after winning the NBA championship. As reported by Newsweek, he said "Really? Toronto Raptors not going to go to The White House because they want to boycott President Trump who has done more for the African/American community than Obama did? Really? Take a knee. We need more diversity in the NBA. Unfair."

5. Don King

Boxing superstar Don King has been a staunch Trump supporter. Earlier this year, he endorsed Trump when he said, "We must re-elect him to save ourselves." For several decades, King and Trump have shared a deep connection. They're so close that the Rev. Al Sharpton once said, “If Donald Trump had been born Black, he would have been Don King,” as reported by the New York Times. King also said, “Donald Trump was a young man that wanted to be himself." They had gained a lot from each other, strengthening their shared professional instincts.

6. Dennis Quaid

Trump also has actor Dennis Quaid's support. During his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this year, Quaid said, "As president, the only thing I liked about Trump was everything he did." As reported by Entertainment Weekly, he added, "I've voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time — and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again." He continued, "It just makes sense. I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw as — more than politics — I see a weaponization of our justice system and a challenge to our constitution." He said he would vote for Trump because he liked how Trump acted in office.

7. Roseanne Barr

Actress Rosanne Barr has been supporting Trump for a long time now. She once said, "I'm not a Trump apologist. And there are a lot of things he's said and done that I don't agree with." But, as reported by ABC News, she added, "Nobody is brainwashed into agreeing with a hundred percent of what anybody says, let alone a politician or a candidate." Barr now focuses mainly on politics in her tweets. She has shared that she voted for Trump in 2016 and plans to back him again.

8. Kristy Swanson

Kristy Swanson frequently shares tweets from Trump and his family. Earlier, there were demands to remove Trump's brief appearance on Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. As reported by USA Today, Swanson said, “If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie 'Home Alone,' then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, ‘Pretty In Pink’ and ‘Ferris Buhler’s (sic) Day Off.'" She also met Trump recently and shared a snapshot on her X account saying that it was an honor for her.

9. Antonio Sabáto Jr.

Antonio Sabáto Jr. supported Trump so wholeheartedly during the 2016 election that he was blacklisted by Hollywood’s elite. "They tried to blackball me and to make sure I never work in this town again, but I will continue to work and make my path," he said, as reported by OK! Magazine. Despite this, earlier this year he called Trump the greatest leader ever. He also took the stage at the 2016 Republican National Convention to back the party’s leading nominee. While his candidate emerged victorious, his Hollywood career seemed to go downhill.

10. The Naked Cowboy

The Naked Cowboy literally writes Trump-themed songs and supported him in 2016 as well. The Naked Cowboy once said, "If you really want to make America great again, vote for the man whose name is on my rear end.” Back in 2016, he also said, "I have an affinity with Trump. I get him. We're both media promoters, media whores, whatever you want to call it. People get hung up on political stuff, but I don't care. Black, white, gay, transvestite-just stand up and make something of yourself." According to Vulture, he frequently performed at Trump Tower following the billionaire’s unexpected 2016 win.