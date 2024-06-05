Jeffrey Epstein Had 'Enough Dirt' on Hilary Clinton and Donald Trump to 'Cancel' 2016 Elections

Before being labeled as a convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein was seen as a genius businessman and billionaire. Being a man of that caliber, he went on to amass fame and wealth as well as a network of highly powerful people across the world. The released court documents were possibly a testament to just how many people he truly knew.

As per sources, names on the list include Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Michael Jackson, to name a few. However, as baffling as these names are, claims made by Epstein’s younger brother, Mark Epstein, have many bewildered.

According to reports by The Telegraph, Mark claimed that his pedophile brother held with him the secrets of two of the most prominent political figures: Trump and his former contender for the 2016 Presidential Elections, Hillary Clinton.

Previously, Jeffrey himself made similar claims against the political savants. Furthermore, he even commented on the gravity of the data he held, insinuating that it could’ve greatly impacted the 2016 elections to a point where it might’ve been canceled.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson

Speaking to The New York Post, his brother Mark claimed that there’s a lot more depth to his connections with his friends in higher places. He recalled his brother’s words: “Here’s a direct quote: ‘If I [Jeffrey] said what I know about both candidates, they’d have to cancel the election.’ That’s what Jeffrey told me in 2016.”

What the convicted sex offender truly knew of both managed political figures has sadly died with him, and it will possibly continue to remain a mystery. Nonetheless, Jeffrey and his romantic partner Ghislane Maxwell were often spotted hanging out with the twice-impeached former President and his wife, Melania Trump.

Previously, Trump and Bill were known to have used the late billionaire’s private jet worth a fortune. Although they both denied ever setting foot on the plane, his brother says otherwise. Speaking to the publication, Mark affirmed, “I was actually on the plane with Donald Trump and my brother.”

He continued, "Back then, I regularly flew with my brother.” Mark further stated that it was a normal flying experience with casual banter and occasional conversation and nothing more.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Friedman

Furthermore, Mark shared a brief highlight of his relationship with his brother before his passing. He also commented on the kind of things Jeffrey would talk to him about whenever they had a conversation about powerful people.

Mark stated, “Jeffrey used to tell me when something interesting - or particularly, something funny happened because he could share it with me and he knew it wouldn’t go anywhere.” Additionally, Mark claimed that his late brother was very careful with what he’d shared as he genuinely had no intention to 'smear anyone' via an alleged leaked story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 6, 2024. It has since been updated.