Throwback to When 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Hinted at Sixth Pregnancy Donning Baggy Clothes

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 18, 2023. It has since been updated.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry had been hinting that she may be pregnant with her sixth child in an old post on Instagram. The mother of four shared a picture of herself getting ready for a supposed 'Big Announcement' regarding Barely Famous.

Is Kailyn Lowry pregnant with her SIXTH child?! Some fans think the former Teen Mom star is hiding a baby bump! https://t.co/7kOKCRX2dO — The Hollywood Gossip (@thgossip) July 14, 2023

According to reports from The Sun, the Teen Mom 2 star had reportedly welcomed her fifth child in secrecy. Details such as who the father of her possible newborn is still under wraps. The reality star is not revealing the details such as the gender of the child as well.

Lowry was then yet to make an official statement about the birth of her newborn and hadn't shared any details regarding her 5th child on Social Media. The Sun mentioned that shortly after giving birth to her 5th child, Lowry may be expecting her sixth child as she was spotted in baggy clothes earlier this week and on her Instagram.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The television persona shared a picture of herself getting her hair and makeup done by her team in her respective green room. Lowry appeared to be cool and composed in the process of having her glam makeup done. In the picture, Lowry had her blonde hair neatly rolled up into pink curlers.

She also had a blush of warm orange smeared across her cheeks. The subtle stain of gold strokes was across her eyes as her eyeliner complimented the contrast in color. The reality star appeared to be wearing a comfy grey sweatshirt with a print on it. She followed this with a pair of classic black leggings that allowed her baggy sweatshirt to shine.

The caption of the post read, "#tgif new episode of Barely Famous, big update coming to my stories this afternoon". As soon as she posted the carousel of her and a few other snippets, fans flooded the comment section as they took notice of Lowry in yet another set of comfy clothes.

While many suspected her growing 'bump,' it seems there was a technical difficulty with the new episode of her podcast earlier this week. Fans were perplexed as they were unable to access the new episode. Lowry was quick to inform her fans in the thread of her comment section that she was 'working on it' and extended a sincere apology.

Image Source: Instagram | @kaillowry

The reality star also took to her Instagram stories, sharing a list of possibilities. The story read, "Which would you believe first?", and then went on with a list, including the fact that either she got 'locked up' or she 'has a baby on the way' or that she's 'getting married'. She then attached a question box to her stories with a laughing emoji, curious to see her followers' responses. The star is yet to share the responses she's received on her Instagram account.