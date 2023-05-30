'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Claps Back at Fans Accusing Her of Being Drunk During 'Crazy' Instagram Live

Sister Wives star Meri Brown and her close friend Jenn Sullivan responded to fans' accusations of being intoxicated during an Instagram Live session, clarifying that they were in reality, not drunk. The duo frequently engages in Friday With Friends on the platform, providing updates on their lives and engaging in conversations with fans.

Following her separation from her husband Kody Brown, the 52-year-old reality TV star has visibly moved on and is leading a content life. In the latest installment of the TLC star's video series, Meri and Jenn burst into uncontrollable laughter when they began filming, leaving both of them in fits of hysteria, reported The U.S. Sun.

While attempting to operate the camera correctly, Jenn received a text message on her phone, causing both women to burst out into peals of laughter and giggle uncontrollably, making it difficult for them to speak. Amidst the laughter, Meri's friend humorously commented on the unique ringtone Jenn had set on her phone, providing an explanation. "I had the phone on my lap, and every time she texts me, it sounds like I've tooted."

Following that, Jenn admitted that it can be "quite embarrassing" when the ringtone goes off, prompting the friends to regain their composure and restart the video. In a state of complete hysteria, Jenn reassured fans, saying, "We are not drunk," before playfully admitting, "We're just dumb."

During the live video, a fan in the comments section posed a question: "Y'all drunk?" This prompted another fan to respond with, "No they're not. Stop assuming. You do not need alcohol to be happy and funny," while another commented "I don't get it. Why are people saying she's drunk!? Can't people laugh and be silly without being drunk?? She's not slurring her words. They are just enjoying themselves."

This occurrence follows Meri's recent solo trip to London which was shortly after she publicly revealed her separation from Kody. She documented her trip to London on her Instagram page, captivating fans with a range of content. During her first visit to the country, she eagerly shared her expectations and aspirations for the future, reminiscent of a newly engaged bride. She enthusiastically attached the word "yes" to every item on her to-do list.

Throughout her journey, Meri Brown engaged in various activities, including horseback riding around the city, taking a bus tour, exploring Britain's landmarks, and connecting with a group of people. In addition, she actively participated in networking events at Functional 45, where she even managed to capture cheerful poses from attendees, delighting the shutterbugs.

In 1990, Meri became Kody's first wife, supporting him as he established their plural marriage. Their union grew in 1993 when Kody entered into a spiritual marriage with Janelle Brown, followed by another spiritual marriage with Christine Brown the following year.

In 2010, the dynamics of the Brown family experienced another shift when Robyn Brown joined as the fourth wife. Four years later, Meri made the choice to divorce Kody, allowing him to legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous marriage.