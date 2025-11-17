In a gut-wrenching case, 14-year-old Kylie Toberman was raped and murdered by her step-uncle, Arnold Barry Rivera (43). She was found in an RV in Vandalia, Illinois, after prolonged hours of search. Rivera already had a track record of sexual assault allegations.

The teenager went missing at dawn and was last seen around 9 pm donning a red sweatshirt and black leggings. Her body was found on Thursday, November 13, at around 2:20 pm. However, the main cause of her death is still being investigated by the authorities.

Before being arrested, the deceased’s step-uncle was fleeing into the neighboring homes. A wanted alert had been put out by the Vandalia Police Department on Saturday (November 15). They warned the public, stating, “If you locate Rivera, please do not approach [him] but call 911 immediately.”

Arnold Barry Rivera is now facing charges for murder, sexual assault, and hiding a homicide. His track records show that he was previously accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. But that case was dropped five months ago.

Kylie Toberman’s mother, Meghan Zeller, had approached the police authorities to find her daughter. The grieving mother later shared the news of her daughter’s tragic death. She said, “I was young and dumb… I thought I could trust somebody, and now my baby is an angel.”

A bereaved Zeller further added, “I will not stop until my child gets justice.” Meghan had to stay apart from her daughter after being denied her custody, as well as that of her other two daughters. Kylie’s father had passed away from a drug overdose.

At the time of her gruesome sexual assault and murder, Kylie Toberman had been living with her step-sister’s grandmother. According to the locals, Rivera’s house was extremely dirty and full of dog feces. This is why Toberman’s body was dumped in the RV.

Kylie was said to have been a bright student at school and was also a part of the wrestling team. Arnold Barry Rivera was arrested at 8 pm on Friday, November 14. The 43-year-old is due in court this week, while the Illinois Police continue to investigate more angles to the shocking case.

The official X account of The Wrestling Room revealed that Toberman was honored as her school’s “Most Improved Wrestler.” The post further spoke about the 14-year-old’s vivacious personality. It described her as a person known for her “kindness, humor, intelligence, and the ability to make everyone around her feel welcomed.” The post further said that the late teenager had no enemies but only friends and supporters.

Netizens also shared their horrified reactions under the post. One of the users stated, “Nothing in life could possibly be worse than losing a child.” While another netizen said, “Any parent’s worst nightmare. Lifting her friends, family, and teammates in prayer, Rest easy, Kylie.”

A user also enquired about any means by which people can reach out to help Kylie Toberman’s family. During the time of his arrest, Arnold Barry Rivera was also photographed being taken to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office on Friday (November 14). Reportedly, the accused had previously displayed concerning behavior around children, which was unfortunately “brushed under the rug.”