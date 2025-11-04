Louisiana Teen Parents Charged With Murder After Death of 2-Month-Old Daughter in Horrific Abuse Case

Disclaimer: This article has mentions of killing.

A Louisiana-based couple has been charged with one of the most unbelievable crimes ever heard of. 18-year-old Taylor Daniel Broussard and his 20-year-old wife, Kaylee Fontenot, are facing charges of first-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and second-degree battery after subjecting their two-month-old daughter to unimaginable abuse.

According to medical reports, the infant’s death resulted from internal bleeding caused by a completely severed lower spine. The Opelousas Police Department was alerted to a medical emergency at their residence on October 25.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found the infant unresponsive and not breathing. Immediate life-saving and resuscitation efforts were performed; however, she could not be revived. Later, the baby girl was transferred to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, the little one was declared dead on arrival. The police department’s report claimed that the infant had been a victim of severe neglect and serious physical abuse.

Further investigation revealed evidence that the baby had suffered severe dehydration and malnourishment. This was accompanied by profuse bleeding from a lower spine injury, along with additional signs of broken ribs. It was evident that the months-old child was a subject of sustained abuse.

A Mirror U.S. report mentioned that the baby was under the sole custody of her parents, Broussard and Fontenot, since her birth. On Friday, the investigators from the police department arrested the mother, while having issued warrants for both parents. Broussard, on the other hand, was on the run for a while, and it led the police to ask for help from the public to look out for him. Later, the OPD revealed that he had surrendered to the police.

⚠️WARNING: This post contains graphic details of fatal child abuse. A Louisiana couple has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of their 2-month-old daughter, who was found with a severed lower spine. Taylor Daniel Broussard and Kaylee Fontenot were… pic.twitter.com/H4l6ntuwoB — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) November 4, 2025

The Opelousas Police Department confirmed the same through a detailed post on Facebook. They described the case as that of a homicide, while the authorities listed out the specific charges pressed against Broussard and his wife.

An excerpt from their post read as “FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE November 3, 2025. UPDATE: PARENT CHARGED IN HOMICIDE OF TWO-MONTH-OLD INFANT TURNS HIMSELF IN. The Opelousas Police Department is providing an update on the homicide investigation involving the death of a two-month-old infant reported on October 25, 2025. Taylor Broussard, who was wanted in connection with this case, has turned himself in to authorities and has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Broussard was charged with the following charges: First Degree Murder, Cruelty to Juveniles, Second Degree Battery. This arrest follows the previous apprehension of the child’s mother, Kaylee Fontenot, who was taken into custody shortly after warrants were issued.”

Both teenage parents are now in custody at the St. Landry Parish Jail. No further information about their case or court appearance has yet been made public. Meanwhile, OPD Chief Graig LeBlanc issued the preliminary statement on this curious case, extending condolences to the infant for the barbaric abuse she faced leading up to her death. He mentioned the investigators have already begun their work on the case and requested patience from the public regarding the justice to be served in time.

In his words, “Our hearts are with this infant who suffered unimaginable abuse. This case is in its early stages, and our investigators are working tirelessly to uncover every detail. We ask the public for patience, cooperation, and assistance in helping us pursue justice.” Since the case is still in progress, the authorities have requested fellow neighbors or even anyone with any details about the case or the parents accused to reach out to the police without any delay.