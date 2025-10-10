Man Kills Wife and Mother-In-Law as Mistress Destroys Evidence in Chilling Double Murder

Disclaimer: The article has details of killing.

In a harrowing incident in Walnut Creek, California, a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law by slitting their throats, according to a report by RadarOnline.com. The 43-year-old man, accused of double murder, has been identified as San Francisco Bay Area’s Howard Wang. In addition to Wang, his alleged mistress was also charged due to her involvement in the killing of his wife, Linlin Guo, and his mother-in-law, Beimin Cheng, at their multi-million-dollar Walnut Creek home on September 18.

When the Police arrived at the crime scene, they found Howard Wang with two bodies inside the home. Wang and his late wife’s eight-year-old twin daughters were safe. According to RadarOnline.com, Wang told police that his wife and mother-in-law were allegedly killed by an intruder who managed to escape the scene.

Walnut Creek Police Department’s earlier statement read, “Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult women deceased inside the residence. Following the initial investigation, an adult male, Howard Wang, who was known to both victims, was taken into custody.” On September 22, the Contra Costa County DA’s office revealed that they were pressing murder charges against Wang for multiple killings. If Wang is convicted, he will face a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

In a bizarre turn of events, Wang’s mistress, who shares his last name with him, has also been charged on two counts – for accessory post residential burglary and for destroying evidence. Yan Wang, 45, reportedly broke into the family’s Walnut Creek house just a day after the murder took place. The intent was destroying any possible evidence. According to the Contra Costa DA’s, she also attempted destroying all the cell phones on the night of the murder itself.

“Yan Wang, allegedly aided Howard Wang with knowledge following the murders and with intent to help him avoid arrest, trial, conviction, and punishment for killing his wife, Linlin Guo, and her mother, Beimin Cheng,” read a statement from an official on September 30.

“She was taken into custody near her residence in Oakland and booked at the Martinez Detention Facility, where she is being held with no bail,” read the statement by the officials.

It should be noted that Wang’s late wife, Linlin Guo, had made several attempts to report her husband to police in the past, but to no avail.All her attempts were halted due to alleged domestic violence. In addition to the murder chargers, the Police dug out old charges against Wang for threatening to kill his wife and even injuring her, sometime in August 2024.

According to a KTVU-TV report, the alleged murderer filed for divorce the same year but dropped the case in August, the same month he was accused of threatening his wife. According to officials, Wang repeatedly stopped his wife from reporting a crime to law enforcement. One such instance was on January 7, 2023.

“This tragic case is a stark reminder of the devastating toll domestic violence takes – not only on the victims whose lives were lost, but on families and the community as a whole. Our office is committed to aggressively pursuing justice in this case,” an excerpt from Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton’s press release read.