On-Duty Cop Broke Into Ex’s Home – Threw Her Onto the Bed, Then Pointed His Service Weapon at Her

Trigger Warning: This article mentions details about assault.

Assault and abuse have become an increasingly prevalent phenomenon, whether in long-term relationships or marriages. In recent times, some horrific reports have emerged in America. A federal grand jury has indicted a Tennessee cop after he allegedly assaulted his estranged girlfriend, destroyed her belongings, and threatened to kill her, all while being in uniform.

38-year-old Alan James Greenman, formerly a patrol officer with the Clarksville Police Department, is facing federal charges of kidnapping, stalking, and deprivation of rights related to a disturbing incident on August 20. 2025. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Greenman is also slammed with aggravated assault (domestic violence) and kidnapping.

According to a report by Law & Crime, the girlfriend had reportedly broken up with Greenman, but he was adamant about pestering her. He began his shift around 5:30 a.m. and repeatedly entered his girlfriend’s apartment complex using a utility company gate code, which is not available to the public. The girl was not at home when the accused tried to meet her.

However, when she came back around 6:30 a.m., she found Greenman waiting outside. Though she had previously given him a key, she had asked for it back. An argument erupted after Greenman accused her of cheating and demanded to search her phone. Once inside, the situation became worse. He allegedly destroyed her TV with a screwdriver as she asked him to leave immediately.

“She thought he was going to stab her,” the legal statement said. Wearing his full police uniform, including a bulletproof vest and duty belt, Greenman allegedly tried to take her phones, leaving her sobbing uncontrollably while begging him to stop. He then reportedly broke her cellphone, threw her onto the bed, and pointed his service weapon at her as he warned to kill her.

The ex-girlfriend is a mother of four kids, and during the violent altercation, her 4-year-old son was asleep in the next room. Greenman allegedly continued destroying her items, including a gaming headset and controller. The woman escaped the scene and fled to a friend’s place, after which Greenman returned to his car.

According to federal investigators, his dashcam recorded a phone call in which he described what had happened and expressed suicidal thoughts as he narrated what he had done to her while talking to someone. After the terrifying fiasco, he was hiding at the women’s apartment with a gun. After being read his Miranda rights, Greenman allegedly admitted to threatening his ex and breaking her possessions, but denied drawing his firearm.

Yet, legal authorities noted that a sensor on his holster activates the cruiser’s dashcam when the gun is removed, and the camera was activated during the time of the alleged assault. The proof showed that Alan James Greenman lied about it. Furthermore, he has also been fired from the Clarksville Police Department.

They issued an official statement confirming the termination on September 5, 2025, saying, “The reputation of the Clarksville Police Department and the trust of our community are of the utmost importance. We are committed to transparency and to holding all employees, sworn and civilian, accountable both administratively and criminally, when necessary.”