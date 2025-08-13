Sleeping Mom Shot to Death by 16-Year-Old Son – All Because She Took His Phone

Shawn Willis, a Tennessee man, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting his mom to death. He pleaded guilty to the crime and will be in prison without parole.

He was angry at his mom, Sandy, as she took away his phone. So, he ended up shooting her with her gun on April 20, 2020, at their home in Rocky Top. Shawn knew his mother used to keep the handgun on her nightstand. He shot her in the head when she was unarmed and sleeping peacefully.

He pleaded guilty to the crime and was charged with second-degree murder. In normal cases, a parole is possible after serving ten years; however, in Shawn’s case, he will serve the entire sentence in jail. He was a teenager when he committed the crime, causing his mother’s death.

He pleaded guilty to reduce his charge to second-degree murder. After his mother died, he called his girlfriend to his home that day and told her that he had found his mom dead and covered in blood. His girlfriend’s father then arrived and called the law enforcement.

Shawn provided several conflicting stories to the investigators, leading to more suspicion towards him. His fake stories were short-lived. In May, he confessed to the murder with his mom’s pistol. He hid the pistol and went downstairs to avoid his mom hearing the loading sound.

He then went to her room to shoot her at close range. There was planning involved in how he would take revenge on his mother and kill her. He shot her twice over the dispute that she took his phone.

Most parents take away their teens’ gadgets when they are misbehaving as a punishment. Little did Sandy think that it would end up being her cause of death.

District Attorney General Dave Clark was relieved after the killer was given the sentence and Sandy got justice. Moreover, he extended support to the grieving family. They were pleased with how the situation was handled, and he got an appropriate sentence.

Since he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, there were several restrictions when it came to sentencing, but the family was relieved with the verdict.

People were deeply impacted by Sandy’s murder and could not believe her son killed her over the cellphone. Even the neighbors were shocked over the news and felt devastated for the family members. They were hoping for a life sentence for him, but he ended up getting thirty years.