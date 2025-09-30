Woman Seen Taking Out Trash in Luxury Airbnb on CCTV – Hours Later, She and Her Daughter Were Found Dead

Trigger Warning: The article contains details of death and self-harm. Reader discretion is advised.

Dr. Tiffany Wilkes, 54, a popular Brisbane anaesthetist, and her 8-year-old daughter were found dead in a luxury Airbnb rental in Kenmore Hills, Brisbane, Australia. According to the preliminary investigation, the police suspect it to be a murder-suicide case.

On Monday, September 29, the police went to the rental property to do a welfare check, where they found the bodies of the woman and her daughter. The Queensland police stated, “Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. There is no ongoing threat to the public.”

The popular anesthesiologist used to work in several hospitals. Metro South Health said in its statement, “We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this tragic incident. “As this matter is subject to an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further.” Another hospital, Princess Alexandra, offered similar condolences.

The mother was last seen in the property footage taking out the trash less than a day before she and her daughter were found dead. That may have been the final moments for the mother. This seems like a murder-suicide, according to Sky News Australia.

The police were notified about it via an email by someone who knew the woman. The mother and daughter were staying at the luxurious 4-bedroom Airbnb that has been operational since 2023. After the incident, the property has been taken off the Airbnb listing.

The property was listed for a thousand dollars per night with a minimum stay of five nights. Last March, the price of the property was speculated to be $2.5 million. The quiet property has a national park nearby.

The luxurious home is described as “rich in charm and character,” and has an infinity pool. Unfortunately, the luxury property is a crime scene now, and may even receive a bad reputation. According to a neighbor, the place is friendly and communal; several people have lived there for over ten years.

Dirk Vandenbroucke, who has been a resident for 27 years, did not know about the incident until the police showed up. He added, ” [We didn’t hear] much until there was a lot of [police] activity in the street. Then we were told something serious [had] happened.” he further added, “It’s a very peaceful street, full of people way past their retirement days.”

The police are asking people if they have any relevant footage to share and help with the investigation. Queensland Premier David Crisafulli called the incident distressing for everyone, including the first responders.

Further details of the case are awaited as it’s an ongoing investigation.