Pregnant Women in ICE Custody Allegedly Left Bleeding on Floor, Shackled, and Denied Food and Water

More than one liberty group has come forward to shed light on the mistreatment of pregnant women allegedly suffered in ICE facilities. The heartbreaking incidents came to light in a letter sent to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials and Senate committees.

In the letter, most of the detainees alleged that they faced “medical neglect” from ICE while being in custody. Several stories of women being put through harsh conditions, where a few even went through a miscarriage, were reported according to The Mirror US.

One pregnant detainee claimed that she was put in solitary confinement by ICE and served with poor-quality food. Eunice Cho, who wrote the letter, is a senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union National Prison Project. She compiled the stories of several women who claim to be the victims of ICE’s mistreatment.

Cho notes how the incidents mentioned in the letter are just the “tip of the iceberg.” She added, “You have women who are talking about being shackled and restrained while they’re actively miscarrying.”

The senior counsel also detailed how there were women who were “begging and pleading” just so they could get prenatal vitamins, which they were denied.

The National Immigrants Project, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Sanctuary of the South, and the Sanctuary Now Abolition Project jointly signed the letter. This makes the demand that the ICE release all women who are pregnant. It further demands that no woman who is pregnant, postpartum, or nursing should be detained by the agency.

According to The Mirror US, DHS denied the allegations. A DHS spokesperson stated that the claims of mistreatment were false. On the other hand, the results of an investigation conducted by Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office found quite the contrary.

The report revealed that there were at least 14 cases that were deemed credible of the allegations that were made. NBC reveals that the authors of the letter have “met and documented the experiences of over a dozen women, including those who were pregnant, or who had recently experienced a miscarriage.”

Cho shares how several women have shared the heartbreaking stories of how they lost their pregnancies in these facilities. The miscarriages were mainly caused by the lack of medical care provided to the detainees. The author notes how the stories she heard were some of the most “chilling” stories she had ever heard about detention.

One of the most disturbing accounts came from a woman who was allegedly left bleeding on the floor. It started when she started experiencing heavy vaginal bleeding and cramping in the middle of the night. Medical staff at the facility allegedly took the woman to a small room and “left her bleeding alone without informing her of what was happening.”

She was allegedly denied food, water, or even pain medication for multiple hours. The woman suffered a significant amount of blood loss, which is when the authorities decided to transport her to an emergency room. The mistreatment did not stop there. The woman was allegedly taken there with her arms and legs shackled.

The letter reveals how all the blood she lost eventually ended up being the reason she miscarried. The woman allegedly suffered “abdominal pain and heavy bleeding” for the month following the miscarriage.