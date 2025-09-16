The Mystery of a Missing Paralyzed Wisconsin Teen Only Intensifies After His Discovery at an Unexpected Place

A 15-year-old boy from Monroe, Wisconsin, disappeared late Friday night. The incident triggered huge panic. The teenager, Brighton Muth, is paraplegic and depends on a wheelchair for moving around.

His disappearance became a serious matter of concern because his wheelchair was left behind at his home. Authorities said he may have been very lightly clothed when he went missing. It added further to the concerns.

According to reports, Brighton disappeared around 9:30 p.m. on September 12 from his home on the west side of Monroe. Law enforcement believed he could only move by crawling or dragging himself without his chair.

PLEASE REPOST! 15 YO, #BrightonMuth of Monroe, WI, has been missing since September 12th, 2025, around 9:30 PM. Brighton is a paraplegic & is unable to walk. His wheelchair was left behind & at the moment, it is believed that he crawled out of his home with nothing but… pic.twitter.com/UujTvDCag7 — Matt Thibodeau (@MattThibodeau) September 13, 2025

This led officials to worry about his safety. The cooler night temperatures was another reason of worry. Family members and neighbors joined police in the desperate search.

The Monroe Police Department quickly launched a full response. Emergency services across Green County got involved, including the Monroe Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and EMS teams. A K-9 unit was deployed to help cover nearby land. Officers treated the case as an urgent search. They were quick to move through the surrounding properties.

Despite the strong response Friday night, Brighton was not found right away. Families in the area followed social media updates from Monroe Police, who asked for the public’s help. Meanwhile, a statewide alert was issued. It spread the news of the boy’s condition and missing status.

The search came to an end the following afternoon, September 13. Around 3:14 p.m., a firefighter located Brighton. He was discovered in thick, heavy bushes at the edge of his own property.

Police Chief Fred Kelley confirmed the news through a press statement. The boy was found only steps away from his home, yet had been hidden from sight during the earlier sweep.

Authorities canceled the alert soon after he was located. Thankfully, he was alive and safe. However, questions are there as to how Brighton ended up in the dense foliage without his wheelchair.

Officials have not yet provided details about his condition at the time of discovery. Local reports also did not clarify whether he suffered dehydration, shock, or other injuries.

The situation raises several mysteries. With Brighton’s disability, it is impossible for him to reach the spot alone without significant effort. Some wonder if he crawled. Others believe he may have been moved there. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of a medical episode or another form of incident that caused his disappearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Monroe Times (@themonroetimes)

Another surprising detail is how searchers did not locate him earlier. The bushes where he was found were very close to the home. These pointers make the discovery both a relief and a puzzle. Why he stayed there undetected, or whether he was hiding intentionally, has not been explained.

As of now, the investigation is on. Most of the information so far is from brief local news updates and social media posts, rather than official detailed press releases. Authorities have not confirmed whether foul play is suspected. Hence, the story stands open-ended now.