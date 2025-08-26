85-Year-Old Woman Mysteriously Vanished After Breakfast With Family – Weeks Later, She is Found Dead in the Woods

A grandma who mysteriously went missing from Minnesota has now been found dead in Wisconsin. The 85-year-old Hinckley woman, Juanita Rosa, disappeared on August 4 right after breakfast with her family. The woman had just turned 85 and was not seen after breakfast.

This happened earlier this month, and her search was going on. The authorities had shared her details such as height, hair and eye color, earlier for people to inform, in case they spot her.

The grandmother’s body was found in Wisconsin. The sheriff drove for miles to spot her car right after she disappeared, but the search continued for days with no luck.

The police confirmed her car was near an intersecting wooded area, just 200 yards away from the trail. The missing people bulletin board had her information for anyone who had seen her in the past weeks.

#MISSING: Pine County authorities are asking for help finding a missing woman, Juanita Mae Rosa, 85. She is 5’2”, around 100 lbs., with long white hair and blue eyes. Rosa was last seen on Monday, Aug. 4 in Hinckley driving a 2011 pearl-white Buick LaCrosse with Minnesota plates… pic.twitter.com/ZwvPtIDipL — MN CRIME (@MN_CRIME) August 5, 2025

However, her body was located after the vehicle was spotted, and the rescue squad looked for her. Finding her abandoned vehicle raised suspicion. So far, the police have not found any foul play in the case or any signs of it.

The search for her began when police were called around 12:50 p.m., and a K-9 helped to locate her body. No other details about her case are available.

As per the family members, she had breakfast right before vanishing. It was time for her to take a nap post-breakfast with her two sons. However, she went missing after that incident. Her family calls her a loving grandma and she had a sense of humor. The family called her a lively and typical grandmother. Besides, this was an abnormal situation for them to encounter her missing.

The family of the missing Pine County woman, Juanita Rosa, 85, confirmed that her car was found in Superior today. https://t.co/Z8Szeh6WII — Northern News Now (@NorthernNewsNow) August 22, 2025



The police department extended sympathy to the family and friends in this difficult time. Their statement said, “The Superior Police Department extends our heartfelt sympathy to Juanita’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The family also released a statement thanking them for the help and support during this time. They also thanked the authorities for their efforts and for sharing information with them. Especially the Pine County Office. They also emphasized on telling loved ones how much they mean to you and never miss a chance to do so.