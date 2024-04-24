Taylor Swift’s Sweet Gesture to Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters on the Release of New TTPD Album

Taylor Swift recently made a touching gesture for Vanessa Bryant and her two adorable daughters, as her latest album The Tortured Poet Department was released. In her recap on life, Swift made sure the family of the late Kobe Bryant was kept in her thoughts. As a thoughtful gesture, she sent his widow and daughters a meaningful tribute with the release of her album.

Bryant took to Instagram to thank Swift for her gesture, sharing a photo of the gifts she received with a simple yet heartfelt "Thank you," per Marca. The gifts included official tour merchandise, featuring Swift's album with apparel and personalized items. This is consistent with Swift's practice of sending similar gifts to those she respects or has close relationships with, as seen with her previous gesture to Kristin Juszczyk, who is married to the San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk and received exclusive apparel from Swift.

To grasp the Eras Tour stars' admiration for Kobe Bryant, we need to rewind to 2015. This was when the Los Angeles Lakers' icon assisted in unveiling a banner honoring Swift's sold-out tickets at what was then the Staples Center. Fast forward to 2023, it was his daughter, Bianka, just six years old at the time, who carried on her late father's legacy by making an almost on-stage appearance during Swift's concert at SoFi Stadium. Her tour kicked off with this event, which turned out to be one of the six successful shows.

Following Bryant's tragic death in 2020, Swift expressed her sorrow on social media and sent heartfelt messages of condolences to his family. "My heart is in pieces hearing the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't understand what the families are going through. Kobe meant so much to me and all of us. Sending my prayers, love, and endless condolences to Vanessa, the family, and anyone who lost someone on that flight," Swift wrote on Instagram at the time.

Meanwhile, Swifties are showing great interest in the singing sensation's workout sessions and schedule. Swift's trainer Kirk Myers revealed her tight schedule while talking to Vogue. "Taylor is the most resilient person I have ever met. It's super inspiring to see her consistently overcome obstacles and become better and stronger in the end. This also translates into her training and throughout her workouts. I give her a difficult exercise or challenging workout, not only is she able to complete and push through it—but she also perseveres, moving forward into the next exercise. This ultimately makes her stronger, better, and faster," Myers disclosed.

Having trained Swift for over a decade, Myers, her long-time trainer, praised her remarkable work ethic and commitment to fitness. The Eras Tour, which began in March 2023 and will conclude in December 2024, showcases a dynamic performance featuring singing, choreography, and her instrumental skills on piano and guitar.