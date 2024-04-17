Taylor Swift's Hilarious Coachella Moment While Reacting to James Kennedy's Remix of 'Cruel Summer'

Taylor Swift had quite the unexpected surprise during Coachella when DJ James Kennedy decided to drop his own remix of her hit song Cruel Summer. In a viral TikTok video shared on April 15, Swift was seen in the VIP section, fully immersed in Kennedy's set. As the remix of Cruel Summer began to play, Swift was visibly enjoying herself, singing along and dancing in her seat. However, things took a hilarious turn when Kennedy unleashed his unexpected twist on the track during the chorus, adding extra bass and echoes that transformed the mood of the song.

The DJ added a little more spice to the signature lines when the chorus came on. Swift appeared confused as the tone of the song shifted. Swift also gave the camera a blank stare before starting a conversation with her pals. Kennedy later shared the video again on his Instagram Story in response to the widely shared clip, stating, "🤣🤣🩷 living for this." While in town for Coachella, Swift went to the show with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Nonetheless, during the festival, there were multiple crossovers between Bravo and Swift. Swift got to know Teresa Giudice, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In order to support Swift's friend and longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, who was performing at the event with his band Bleachers, Travis Kelce and Swift traveled all the way to the desert music festival.

Swift and Kelce attended DJ Dom Dolla's show in addition to her friends' Coachella sets. According to social media footage of the interaction, Swift was seen getting intimate with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at one point so she could get a better look at the stage. Later, at the event sponsored by Patron El Alto, Liquid IV, and Levi's, a fan's video showed Swift and Kelce seated in a private area. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set,” said on of the fan present at the event as per US Weekly.

Despite the rumors that she and her partner, Kelce, could forego the event following their Friday night sushi dinner date in Los Angeles, they turned up at the place of the event. The couple's freewheeling public displays of affection particularly caught many eyes. Prior to Ice Spice's performance, Swift and Kelce took advantage of the opportunity to interact with fans in the VIP area. The singer and NFL player can both be seen cuddling and kissing in the video, which shows them in a crowded place worried about nothing. According to TMZ, Swift and Kelce appeared to be at the VIP event with their hands full of drinks. Kennedy, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, was DJing at the exact time they entered.