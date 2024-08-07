Taylor Swift Sparks Buzz Online as the 'Time Traveler' After Fans Spot Her Doppelganger in 1981 Ad

Popstar Taylor Swift has been an iconic figure in the music industry ever since her teenage years. She has constantly been appreciated for her hits and mesmerizing performances. Her marvelous career makes her one of the most beloved artists in the industry right now. Meanwhile, a 1981 advertisement featuring a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Swift, has brought up theories about Swift being a time traveler too. The ad shows a lady presenting the Glamour Gals doll collection with a jingle, as reported by Indy100.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

Several users shared the advertisement as one X user said, "What’s Taylor Swift Doing in a Commercial from 1981? Time Traveler? #Doppelganger." Another X user commented, "I wonder about Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift was born in 1989. This commercial came out in 1981. It makes you wonder if they cloned her. 🤔 Would explain a lot." A third user chimed in and said, "This doll commercial is from 1981 so Taylor wasn't born yet BUT I MEAN IT'S HER FACE!!! never beating the tayvoodoo allegations 😱😱 im scared." Another person with a similar statement claimed, "TAYLOR SWIFT CLONE."

👀 What’s Taylor Swift Doing in a Commercial from 1981? Time Traveler? #Doppelganger pic.twitter.com/aJSiV51A1K — B̲eth Kay 🔥 (@PoisonDeathShot) November 5, 2023

The same person added, "Does Taylor Swift have a clone? It sure looks like it, according to this vintage doll commercial! A commercial for Glamour Gals dolls from 1981 features a model who many believe looks strikingly similar to the ‘Shake It Off’ singer, from her blonde hair with bangs to her blue eyes and similar mouth shape." The lady in the viral 1981 advertisement was identified as Toni Hudson. She starred in the 1985 film Just One of the Guys. Hudson also graced the small screen with guest roles on iconic TV shows like The Greatest American Hero, T.J. Hooker, Knight Rider, and The Love Boat, as reported by the Daily Mail.

I wonder about Taylor Swift.



Taylor Swift was born in 1989.



This commercial came out in 1981.



It makes you wonder if they cloned her. 🤔



Would explain a lot.pic.twitter.com/dr3gS0Bhng — Info Battle Maiden (@info_maiden) May 21, 2024

Even though Swift did not participate in the 1981 advertisement, she is still familiar with the world of advertising. She has appeared in numerous commercials for such brands as Target, and AT&T, and the list is endless. In one of the Keds commercials, Swift defined the spirit of courage as she strolled through the streets of Nashville, Tennessee wearing the brand’s canvas shoes. “Say hi already, laugh a lot, mess up, apologize, mess up again, hug people, take chances, trust yourself,” she said in the advertisement, as reported by Billboard.

this doll commercial is from 1981 so Taylor wasn't born yet BUT I MEAN IT'S HER FACE!!! never beating the tayvoodoo allegations 😱😱 im scared pic.twitter.com/snLuzzbHpP — It's a Taylor's World (@itstaylorsworld) January 9, 2024

In yet another commercial for AT&T, Swift promoted her series, Taylor Swift Now. The ad depicted her playful side as it was quite humorous. Meanwhile, talking about Swift's popularity, marketing and branding expert, Allyson Stewart-Allen said, "A key reason for Taylor Swift’s incredible success is down to the relatability of her personality and music across generations and cultures. She’s a gifted songwriter, singer, live performer, and marketer, mastering broad appeal without blandness," as reported by Evening Standard. Swift has also navigated her fair share of ups and downs. Yet, these challenges seem to make her even stronger.