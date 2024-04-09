Taylor Swift Shares the Lyrics of Her New Album, 'The Tortured Poets Society', Leaves Swifties Excited

Taylor Swift, the pop star, released new lyrics for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Society, coinciding with Monday's solar eclipse. The cryptic nature of Swift's reveal adds to the anticipation surrounding her 11th studio album.

Three lines of the song—one of which makes a direct reference to Monday's eclipse revealed when the video shows a typewriter's keys being used to type out the lyrics on her Instagram story. The sheet of paper reads, "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, Full eclipse," as per ET Online. It's probably safe to presume that the sentence was lifted from one of the four bonus tracks that Swift's deluxe editions of the album will have, or from one of the 16 tracks on Tortured Poets. The timing of the song's release on the day of the 2024 complete solar eclipse makes sense because this celestial event won't happen again, at least not in a way that is visible from the United States now, until 2044.

The post was made less than two weeks before Tortured Poets is set to be released on April 19. This is the first glimpse at the record that the 14-time Grammy winner has released, other than the cover art and tracklist. It also comes two days after Swift, in observance of her favorite number, 13, shared a 13-day countdown to Tortured Poets. She captioned an Instagram Story using the same typewriter on April 6th, saying, "13 days until THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT."

The Grammy-winning artist revealed the record on February 4 at the Grammy Awards, stating in her acceptance speech that she had spent the previous two years working diligently on it. She stated, "I've been working on [Tortured Poets] for about two years." "I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect, in my opinion, when it was good enough for you, I finished it," as per Bill Board.

Later, Swift divided her set of songs into the five stages of heartbreak—denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance—and provided a set of exclusive playlists with Apple Music. Each playlist is named after a new song on the album or a quote from Swift that she shared during the album's promo: I Love You, It's Ruining My Life Songs, You Don't Get to Tell Me About Sad Songs, Am I Allowed to Cry? Songs, Old Habits Die Screaming Songs, and I Can Do It with a Broken Heart Songs. This gave rise to fan theories that The Tortured Poets Department will examine those same five stages.

On April 19, at midnight, The Tortured Poets Department will be released. Swift has produced two notable rerecorded albums after the initial release of Midnights: Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and the incredible 1989 (Taylor's Version).