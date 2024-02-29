When Gwen Stefani ‘Tortured’ Herself to Find Out About Her Ex-Husband Gavin Rossdale’s Affair

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 2, 2023. It has since been updated.

Gwen Stefani is an iconic and legendary pop star with a refreshing and charismatic persona. Her bold and rocking vocals have propelled her by leaps and bounds in her career. The sensational singer is happily married to renowned country singer and fellow The Voice judge, Blake Shelton.

Although she found her fairytale ending with Shelton, Stefani had a rather troubled marriage with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale with whom she shares three children. She once opened up about what it was like finding out about Rossdale’s alleged affair in the past. And how it emotionally affected her.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

In a 2016 interview with Harpers Bazaar, Stefani unveiled some rather painful moments from her 13-year history with Rossdale. The former couple had first met after she split from her band, No Doubt in 1986. Her handsome ex-hubby was the lead singer of the band Bush. “I meet Gavin right, right? And that was it,” said Stefani as she recollected fragments of meeting him. Shortly after courting each other, the two finally tied the knot in 2002 at a beautiful ceremony in London.

6) Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani pic.twitter.com/zPyslEwXIR — MAJESTY 💎🥀 (@Lynda4eva) August 18, 2023

In general, Stefani has often steered clear of drama. Be it her love life or a feud with another celeb. She’s seldom in the spotlight for being in the center of it. The interviewer describes her content nature with some of Stefani’s favorite things, “Her Comme Des Garcons, her Harajuku Lovers, and her L.A.M.B. is a traditional, uncomplicated girl.” In response, she said with utmost humility, “I’ve never been the type of person who thought I would have any impact on anyone. I just didn’t even have those kinds of dreams, you know?” said the singer.

Zuma Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Apollo Rossdale, and Kingston Rossdale attend Blake Shelton's Star Ceremony on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on May 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. pic.twitter.com/vdNYu2Wj89 — Celeb Scoop (@celebfashionnnn) May 12, 2023

In 2015, Stefani and Rossdale welcomed their third child together, their son, Apollo into the world. Everything was quite peaceful until then when a major bombshell was unveiled. Reports of Rossdale having an alleged affair with their children’s nanny had come to light rattling the Used To Love You singer, per US magazine. At the time, their youngest was merely 11 months old as per Stefani. She went on to reference the cheating scandal, “Everything has now been well told,”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Grammy-winning singer even claimed to remember the date that ‘her world had come crashing down’ “February 9th. I obviously know the date,” she said. Stefani remembered being absolutely wrecked when something so painful had come to her attention. “It was the beginning of hell. Like six, seven, eight months of torture trying to figure out this big secret,” she confessed.

Here's everything we know about Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's alleged cheating scandal: https://t.co/UJghEJhuAA pic.twitter.com/vGPj9kSv0P — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2015

At the time, she insinuates being completely aware of her husband’s scandal before it became public knowledge. And explained that she even wanted to outright reveal the information to “everybody”. But instead, she simply held her silence for the sake of her children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrid Stawiarz

Shortly after some much-needed time, in June later that year, she decided to make a return to the music industry. And so she started writing songs again slowly but surely getting back to her old self. After considering those events in her life including the time she was briefly engaged in a custodial battle with Rossdale. She said in conclusion, “No, this happened to me already and I made something good out of it.”