Taylor Swift Gives This Adorable Reaction to Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's SNL Cover of Her Song

Ryan Gosling sang a popular Swiftie breakup ballad on Saturday Night Live, thus ending his fictional relationship with Ken. Gosling began his opening speech by informing the audience that he was presently promoting his next action movie, The Fall Guy, so there was no need to relive his Barbie role. “It’s not funny,” Gosling told the laughing audience. “Ken and I, we had to break up. We went too deep. And it’s over.” The Lover hitmaker had a hilarious reaction to the Barbenheimer-inspired cover of her song. "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is Everything!" Taylor Swift tweeted with heart and applause emojis.

As per EW, Gosling demonstrated this point by walking over to a piano and starting to perform a tribute to Ken to the tune of Swift's song, All Too Well. Eventually, Emily Blunt, who co-starred with him in The Fall Guy, joined him, contributing her own lyrics about portraying Barbie's other half, Kitty Oppenheimer, in Oppenheimer. Gosling sang, “Oh that sweet definition of my washboard abs/ Singing Indigo Girls in the car with Babs / If I said that I was doing fine/ You know I’d be lying/ Because I was just Ken/ And now I’m just Ryan.” As per Page Six, Gosling continued, “My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right,” he sang. “I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I’ll wear it right now.”

Before Blunt appeared to chastise him for his excessive fascination with Ken, he even went so far as to don the iconic fur coat and sunglasses of his persona. She informed a sulky Gosling that he needed to "move on" since he was "embarrassing" himself. To no effect, she even attempted to smash a chair over his head, symbolizing his part as a stuntman in their impending film. After being informed that Blunt herself experienced a Ken-like situation, she eventually altered her act in the skit. Gosling's solo tribute to Ken abruptly turned into a duet. "'Cause here we are again back in 2023/ With the Barbenheimer summer it was just you and me,” Blunt and Gosling sang together. “Must confess, we’re a mess to impress/ Now it’s time to wish Ken and Kitty, both of us, farewell.” she sang while bidding goodbye to her own fictional character.

Swift's social media appreciation for the Barbie actor coincided with her romantic weekend at Coachella with her boyfriend Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old Grammy winner and the NFL star were seen flirting and dancing in the crowd at the Neon Carnival afterparty; during Dom Dolla's performance, Kelce even threw Swift up in the air.