Emotions Ran High As Taylor Swift Gave $600 To Christmas Workers At Chiefs NFL Game

Taylor Swift made Christmas for workers at her fiancé Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game on Christmas Day, handing lucky recipients $600 each with a personal note.

Some people might moan about working on Christmas, but not these guys, working at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game on Christmas Day. His beautiful fiancée, Taylor Swift made Christmas for staff members who working at Arrowhead Stadium, instead of being with their families. Not only did she give each worker $600 in cash, but she also went way further by including a personal note to each.

“She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas,” Robyn Gentry, a worker at the stadium, wrote on Facebook December 28. “My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas but then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand…. $600.”

🫶🏻| A Swiftie who is a worker at Arrowhead stadium shared the story of Taylor handing her money as a gift to thank her for working on Christmas Day!🫂 pic.twitter.com/LjQFKvNizd — Taylor Swift Updates ❤️‍🔥 (@swifferupdates) December 29, 2025

“I immediately started crying,” Robyn wrote. “I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. Its very true, incredible and very kind people.”

Gentry added that she couldn’t bring herself to spend the money at first, and posted a photo of a framed $100 bill. “I framed one,” she wrote, adding, “Still haven’t spent any, but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me. Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people.”

As noted by ABC, Swift’s festive gesture comes after the singer donated $1 million to Feeding America and the American Heart Association, along with a generous donation to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares over the holiday season.

Moreover, in Taylor’s recent Disney+ docuseries, The End of an Era, her generous spirit was also highlighted as she gave generous bonuses to her backup singers, band and dancers.

“Bonus day is so important, because setting a precedent with the Eras Tour is really important to me,” Taylor said in episode two. “These people just work so hard, and they are the best at what they do.”

As with the Christmas workers, it isn’t just about generosity with money, as Swift wrote a handwritten note to each person, which reportedly took her “a couple weeks.”

“It’s fun to think about everybody’s lives that they’re going to go back to, and the time off they’re going to have, and the kids they haven’t seen because they’ve been away for months,” Taylor added. “It feels like Christmas morning when you finally get to say thank you.”

While Kelce has yet to announce whether he will retire at the end of this season, Taylor’s generous act, plus the show of gratitude towards the stadium employees after three years of attending games, could pour on more fuel on rumors doing the rounds that he is retiring at the end of this season.

However, the kind display on Swift’s part could just be her generous nature, regardless of whether Kelce will retire or not.