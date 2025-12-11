Travis Kelce Gets Emotional – Says He “Failed” His Teammates After Heartbreaking Texans Upset

Travis Kelce got real on his New Heights podcast while talking about the big upset during the Kansas City Chiefs Versus the Houston Texans game. The star tight end thinks he really fumbled the ball during this match and blamed himself for the outcome of the game, saying, “You put in all this work to, you know, be there for your guys, and I just wasn’t that..”

This isn’t the first time Kelce has lost a match, but it looks like this one cut deep for him. The star tight end poured out his heart during an episode of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce.

“You put in all this work to be there for your guys and I just wasn’t that” Travis shared his candid thoughts after the Chiefs tough loss on Sunday Night NEW EPISODE OUT NOW: https://t.co/Fw0SmJacRL pic.twitter.com/A17HRoyNRN — New Heights (@newheightshow) December 10, 2025

Jason prompted the question with a segment of “Bold Questions,” allowing his brother to take it away. A downcast Travis expressed his disappointment with putting in all that effort only for it to prove futile. The Chiefs player emphasized how emotionally grueling it’s been not just for him but his entire team.

The Chiefs recently set a record low against their opponents, 6-7, a rough spot for the team, as Kelce noted. He said, “Obviously, looking at the playoffs late in the season right now, it’s not looking too great for us right now…”

With 4 games left to go, the Chiefs are barely hanging on by a thread. Moreover, with heavy competition, new and skilled players are rapidly evolving, and nothing is predictable. Despite the grim situation, Kelce remains optimistic while acknowledging the unpredictability of the game. He declares, “It’s a crazy league…Anything can happen, and that’s, you know, the little bit of hope that I have.”

Texans’ defense Sunday night vs. the Chiefs: 🏈3 interceptions

🏈7 passes defensed

🏈2 sacks

🏈10 points allowed

🏈274 total yards allowed

pic.twitter.com/o39z5gD90G — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2025

Despite his optimism, Kelce doesn’t deny the heartbreak that comes with losing a game in the last moment. Recollecting the moment he couldn’t catch the ball his teammate Patrick Mahomes made to him, costing them the game, he expressed the anguish he felt at the time.

Calling the aftermath a ‘tough reality,’ Kelce said, “It’s just a bad feeling, especially dropping the ball late in the game like that when we were on our last chance to make something shake.”

Technically, the Chiefs could’ve made the comeback if Kelce had caught the ball and avoided Azeez Al-Shaair’s interception. Shortly after Travis was benched, he appeared to be replaying this scene with profound realization.

Trav you were triple teamed bc they know ur Pat’s constant when things get tough -you DID & do show up for your guys – you were in 90% +of snaps blocking for your depleted OL, you’re the 2nd best Performing TE in the league at 36 and you’re on par with career best work! We ❤️ u! — Ryan OConnell (@RyanOConne53735) December 10, 2025

His brother, who was patiently listening to Travis vent, tried to lighten the load. Jason reminded Travis about the unfortunate bad breaks and reiterated the reality of it. Despite his brother’s consolation, Travis appeared unconvinced yet grateful and reassured fans that he won’t let this hold him back.

Determined, the tight end concluded his thoughts saying, “I’m going to always show up to work and give it my all. And if there’s a game to be played, I’m going to make it the most important game in the world.”

Apart from focusing on his NFL career, Kelce is currently gearing up for his wedding with beloved singer Taylor Swift. Kelce and Swift are planning a June 13, 2026 wedding, according to sources.