Taylor Swift Apologizes to BF Travis Kelce for Drunkenness at Coachella, Lip Reader Claims

The Coachella 2024 music festival witnessed a surprising revelation as Taylor Swift allegedly apologized to Travis Kelce for being drunk, according to interpretations by a lip reader. The incident was captured in clips posted by Squid Game: The Challenge alum Jackie Gonzalez on TikTok and Instagram.

This added an intriguing twist to the star-studded event in Indio, California. Gonzalez, who is deaf, provided insights into Swift and Kelce’s interactions during the festival, flaunting moments that piqued the curiosity of fans. In one clip, Swift is seen happily greeting a fan while walking with Kelce to their designated spots in the crowd. She then exclaimed, "Oh, my God! We're in the front? Wow."

Another clip featured Swift introducing Kelce to a friend, stating, "This is Travis," to which Kelce humorously responded, "I'ma go ahead and ignore that time, but nice to meet you," implying a previous encounter with the individual. The clip also captured the couple dancing together and during Ice Spice’s performance singing along to her song Karma She was seen singing, “Stretching like a goddamn acrobat / Me and karma vibe like that. … Yeah!” During her lip reading, Gonzalez observed Swift apologizing to Kelce as she reportedly said, “That was the best thing that’s happened tonight. Sorry, I’m drunk,”

However, Kelce’s response was not captured, the exchange flaunted a candid moment between the couple. Gonzalez added a disclaimer in her video as she mentioned, “Disclaimer: Lip reading is not a reliable form of communication, all statements are alleged.” Swift’s presence at Coachella along with her beau Kelce, delighted fans.

As per the sources of Page Six, under Gonzalez’s post, one fan wrote, “I love your posts!!!” Another added, “So cool to know what she is saying. You narrated that so good especially the cheering part,” a third echoed similar emotions and wrote, “You might be the most dangerous person online.” A fourth exclaimed, “More Tayvis Coachella clips pleeeeeease!!!”

As per the reports of Pedestrian TV, fans couldn’t get enough of the couple, as one wrote, “Sometimes I think she forgets she’s Taylor Swift,” A second user added, “She being excited to be in the front like she isn’t always ON the stage,” A third wrote, “Taylor being excited to be in the front is all of us. Taylor is us.”

Another chimed in and wrote, “Taylor Swift going to Coachella and having a f**king blast with Travis is my Roman empire because that man is LETTING HER BEJEWELED and protecting her at the same time. JOE GET OFF THE FLOOR.” A fifth fan added, “THE Taylor Swift going to Coachella with her bf is so unreal to me like what is life.” Another concluded, “It's so cute actually the way his face lights up when her name got mention [sic] since the first at his podcast, so cute, I wonder what the first thing that makes him look into her and wants to chase her.”