Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Love Thrives in NYC After Coachella Reunion

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are enjoying their reunion phase. The former exes were recently spotted holding hands while walking the streets of New York City on a coffee date. This is the second time they were seen strolling hand in hand, after being spotted earlier on the streets of Venice, California, in late April.

The couple opted for a chic look as they walked down the streets in casual wear ahead of their coffee date. Cabello donned a stylish black leather jacket over a white tank top, and she paired it with a classic pair of ripped jeans. Mendes sported a dark gray muscle tee, faded jeans, and white sneakers.

Neither of them has clarified their current relationship status. The couple split in November 2021 after two years of dating, but they soon created a media frenzy when they were spotted sharing a kiss at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival. Fans captured their rekindled romance at Coachella in videos and pictures, and soon several posts featuring Mendes and Cabello together went viral on Twitter and other social media outlets.

A source then revealed that the couple had been back in touch for at least a few months and had "hung out." "They always seemed to have a special connection and are enjoying daytime strolls and nighttime casual dinners out. They have been hanging out just the two of them. They are very cute, keep holding hands and laughing. They seem very happy to be reconnected," the source added.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

The Coachella videos marked the couple's first time in public together since announcing their breakup on Instagram through a joint statement in 2022. The statement was posted on their respective Instagram Stories, and it read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

The pair had remained friends for several years before they officially started dating in July 2019. Mendes and Cabello were photographed sharing PDA moments throughout the summer of 2019. The collaborative musical couple made their first major public appearance in August of the same year at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed on their duet Señorita. They once again rendered a rousing performance of the Grammy-nominated hit at the American Music Awards that year, sealing their relationship.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Noam Galai

The couple even spent the lockdown together collaborating on music. In an interview with Audacy Check In, Mendes revealed the reason behind his "quarantine-inspired" music album, Summer of Love.

He said, "It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we've been just able to relax and not work at all. We were going on bike rides around Miami, and it just felt really beautiful. Just kind of writing about that, had a lot of nostalgia at that time, and I think without that time we found it a lot harder to connect. It really brought us together."