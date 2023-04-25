Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Celebrate Date Night! He Picked Up Firewood and Flowers for Her

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello gave fans a much-needed serotonin boost after their shocking split back in 2021. The two are rumored to have rekindled their romance after being spotted kissing at Coachella earlier this month. Now, new reports suggest that the two spent a nice cozy evening together on Friday. The Stitches singer picked up flowers and firewood for Cabello in a sweet attempt to set up a date night prior to her arrival at his LA home, reports Daily Mail.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

BUZZ: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Enjoy Date Night with Flowers - https://t.co/jYg8JmSRYP pic.twitter.com/Xx695JxrDG — Primetweets (@Primetweets_PT) April 24, 2023

Mendes, a complete gentleman, was reportedly spotted loading his vehicle with flowers and firewood to set up their sweet and romantic evening way before his date could arrive. He was all smiles during this week and while loading his SUV with groceries and flowers. An eyewitness told the news outlet that Cabello, wearing an orange sweatsuit, was seen arriving at Mendes' residence just a half-hour after his grocery store pitstop.

Image Source: Getty Images for The People's Choice Awards | Photo by Mike Windle

The I Know What You Did Last Summer singers had quite the slow-burn romance, and while things have only just restarted for the two, there's no telling what the date night could entail for the rekindled couple. According to sources, the two were privately seeing each other even before Coachella. At the fest, they were livid with PDA - hand holding, kissing and the whole ordeal, although scandalous, made the fandom go absolutely wild with hopes that their favorite couple could be back together after 2 years apart. Amidst the two of them being in utter bliss, sources report that they "realized how special their relationship was" and at the moment "are seeing where things go" in the future.

🎶 I love it when I call you señorita 🎶 Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello laugh off kissing critics with a sloppy makeup session.



🗣What’s the worst kiss you can remember? pic.twitter.com/0XdFuZ68im — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) September 12, 2019

The There's Nothing Holding Me Back singer dated the Havana singer for a total of two years. The pair were the most free-spirited yet private celebrity couple and they always had the wholehearted support of their fans. The couple spent each other's birthdays together, attended each other's shows, and even posted a steamy video about how the world thinks they kiss versus how they actually kiss.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

According to US Magazine, Mendes and Cabello were longtime friends before they transitioned to lovers. Since they first collaborated in 2019, the pair always encouraged each other on social media, in interviews and in podcasts. Sparks definitely flew between them, and they got closer. It was in August 2019 that the two sparked dating rumors, shortly after Cabello's split from her former boyfriend, Mathew Hussey.

Although the paparazzi managed to snap a few intimate shots of the pair, they went Instagram official during the Stitches singer's birthday. Prior to this, Mendes surprised Cabello on her 23rd birthday in England where she was filming for a musical remake of Cinderella.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

They've equally opened up about being vulnerable with each other and how it's helped them create music both together and as individuals. The pair called it quits in 2021 because they were simply at "different phases of life" and went on to see other people during their time apart. But according to a close source, the two needed this time away from their relationship to gain a fresh perspective.