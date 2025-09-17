“Take Your Dementia Meds, Grandpa”—Gavin Newsom’s Savage Clapback to Trump’s Latest Rant Goes Viral

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Donald Trump clearly cannot go a day without some kind of social media feud. A similar event recently unfolded as Newsom escalated his feud with Trump on Tuesday, mocking the president’s mental state after a heated online exchange. It started when Trump took to Truth Social to blast California policies, triggering a sharp rebuttal from the governor’s office.

Trump began his attack by lashing out at what he claimed was a plan to push new low-income projects into the Pacific Palisades. “Shockingly, I have just learned, that Gavin Newscum, the Governor of California, is in the final stages of approval to build Low Income Housing in Pacific Palisades. How unfair is that to the people that have suffered so much!” he wrote in his familiar style.

Within hours, Newsom’s press team fired back on X with an unusually blunt retort. The post read, “Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again.”

The governor’s office then dismantled Trump’s assertions one by one. It clarified that there is no state effort targeting new low-income housing in the Pacific Palisades. Officials pointed to a Los Angeles Times report debunking rumors that wealthy homeowners would be displaced, stressing that housing approvals do not come from the governor’s desk. They also reminded Trump and his supporters that “there is no such thing” as a federal housing permit, undermining the premise of his rant.

Trump’s wildfire accusations also resurfaced during the social media spat. For months, the president has claimed that California mishandled its January wildfire response, claiming Newsom declined “hundreds of millions of gallons of water” from the Pacific Northwest.

Take your dementia meds, grandpa. You are making things up again. https://t.co/L40ONrAK7U pic.twitter.com/RTrHO3TkhO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 16, 2025

That narrative, scientists and state officials have repeatedly said, reflects a flawed grasp of how the state’s water system functions. Again, Newsom’s office dismissed the claim as fiction.

The California Democrat has become a frequent foil for Trump, matching his fire with a mocking edge tailor-made for the digital crowd. Newsom has previously ridiculed Trump’s heavy reliance on all-caps rhetoric and used social media to criticize administration policies that he argues undermine democratic values.

On Tuesday, however, Newsom was not alone in his critique. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, who has clashed with Trump over immigration crackdowns, also spoke out. Trump has threatened to send the National Guard into Chicago, prompting Pritzker to brush off the remarks as empty threats.

“I have said before that you can’t take anything he says seriously from one day to the next,” Pritzker told reporters. “Sometimes, he forgets. I think he might be suffering from some dementia. The next day, he’ll wake up on the other side of the bed and stop talking about Chicago. I’ve never really counted on anything he said as real… It’s hard to believe anything he says.”

The White House, as it often does with Trump’s critics, took a dismissive tone. Spokesperson Abigail Jackson labeled both governors unfit. “Newscum and Sloppy JB are two peas in a pod – not only are they stupid, but they’re forcing their constituents to suffer under failed left-wing policies because of their severe Trump Derangement Syndrome,” she said to The Daily Beast.

It should be noted here that regardless of Newsom and Pritzker’s comments on Trump’s health, it has been a growing subject of speculation, particularly following recent public appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

Cameras spotted him with a bruised hand, a sagging facial expression, swollen ankles, and moments where he seemed forgetful. The incidents have fueled speculations about possible medical concerns, though Trump’s allies deny anything is wrong.

Seeking to crush the rumors, one of Trump’s most loyal defenders, Rep. Ronny Jackson, stepped in with a glowing appraisal. Jackson, who once served as White House physician, declared that Trump remains in peak form. “As President Trump’s former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

He added that he maintained close contact with Trump’s medical team. “I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

While both The White House and Trump’s physicians have continuously maintained this narrative of the President being in a healthy state, his recent activities do state otherwise. With political personalities like Newsom and Pritzker and Trump’s own niece Mary Trump consistently commenting on Trump’s declining health, it now remains to be seen if the administration ever chooses to reveal more on how the President is doing.