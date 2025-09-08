California Governor Gavin Newsom has once again found a way to troll Trump’s orbit online, this time Vice President JD Vance. He went with a meme that mixes pop culture and politics in peak 2025 fashion.

Vance, who already faces an avalanche of memes painting him as red-faced and wide-eyed, woke up to a new viral hit recently. On Newsom’s official Instagram account, a clip appeared that showed Vance’s head, looking more frantic than ever, pasted onto a body dancing to Lady Gaga’s chart-topping anthem Just Dance.

The post had the cheeky caption “Just Dance Vance.” Within minutes, the video set off waves of laughter across the internet. “Y’all gotta admit this is probably the goofiest era of politics in US history,” one user wrote in the comments. Another added, “This is literally what the internet is made for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gavin Newsom (@gavinnewsom)

Not everyone was amused. Some critics complained that it was “unacceptable” for a sitting governor to push out a mocking meme. Still, most observers praised the creativity. Several of them said Newsom’s communications team should “get a raise,” according to the Daily Star.

This latest jab comes against the backdrop of escalating clashes between Newsom and the MAGA White House. Only days earlier, Newsom delivered a sharp critique of Trump’s Cabinet meeting and suggested the president might be showing signs of cognitive decline.

The tension boiled over after Trump, 79, delivered a wandering speech about California’s wildfire response. He accused the state of “turning off the water” and claimed he personally had to intervene. “There was no water,” Trump insisted. “So we sent hundreds of millions of gallons a day into the Pacific Ocean. They turn a valve. The valve heads out. We turned the valve back. I actually had to do it using force.”

During the same tirade, the president sneered at the California governor, and called him “Newscum.”

Newsom quickly fired back online. On X, he posted a clip of Trump’s remarks alongside a screenshot from Grok, the platform’s AI chatbot. His question to the bot: “Do people with dementia repeat false things over and over again?”

JD Vance just got rolled and smoked by the world’s greatest governor, Gavin C Newsom. 😂 pic.twitter.com/94luygIQwF — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) September 8, 2025

Grok’s response was blunt: “Yes, people with dementia can repeat false statements or beliefs, a behavior often linked to memory impairments and cognitive changes. This can manifest as confabulation, where they create or repeat false memories to fill gaps in recollection, or perseveration, where they fixate on a particular idea or statement.”

The exchange, half meme, half diagnosis, added fuel to a feud that shows no signs of cooling.