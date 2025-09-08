JD Vance Claims He’s ‘Working Hard’—And the Internet Isn’t Buying It!

Vice President JD Vance had a tough time during a recent interview that was supposed to be a piece of cake. He had an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News on September 6th. The interview took a surprising turn when two words got everyone talking: “working hard.” It all started when Lara asked if he considered running for president in 2028.

JD Vance didn’t give a straightforward answer, saying he’s more concerned with his current job. But his final remark about continuing to “work hard” had people on the internet cracking jokes and sharing their thoughts.

Fox News posted a segment on Instagram that quickly drew attention, not just for the content. The video sparked a heated reaction in the comments section, lighting up the internet like a Fourth of July celebration!

It showed a politician encouraging people to keep working hard, which some viewers found quite ironic. “Did he say, ‘Keep on working hard’???? Ummm, how many vacations in the first seven months in office???” one person quipped, counting the days off faster than a kid eager for summer break. Another quipped that vice presidents are basically just “a spare tire.”

The flood of comments poked fun at the role of the vice president, often seen as a ceremonial position that steps in only when the Senate needs a tie-breaking vote. This perception seems to follow VPs, no matter who they are.

But JD Vance had his backers, too. They shot down the vacation talk, saying he’d just had a few brief breaks with his family. Many thought his reply was a breath of fresh air, showing he’s not full of himself and more concerned with what’s happening now than future glory. You can see this in comments like “I just love him. So genuine,” and “JD is so humble and grateful.”

JD Vance: It would not have shocked me if I had learned Donald Trump was in the Marine Corps. Of course he didn’t serve in the Marines but he has a Marine Corps style of leadership (Fun fact: Donald Trump dodged the draft five times)

pic.twitter.com/KDcPJxQrpw — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 7, 2025

This positive vibe helped balance out the teasing. Vance’s reply was more about saying no to climbing the political ladder. He believes people are fed up with politicians planning their “next job” while still trying to do their current job right. He went so far as to liken the vice presidency to being a dad, stating it’s the second most important role in his life, right after raising his three kids.

But sincerity often struggles to withstand the internet’s meme-making process. The more JD Vance stressed “working hard,” the quicker it became a joke. A common risk with viral soundbites is that a modest remark can quickly become a teasing target.

During the interview, he shifted to commending Trump’s persistent work habits, sharing that the president has been known to call him at 2 a.m., and then again at daybreak. JD Vance aimed to underscore Trump’s tireless leadership style without an “off” button.

If Donald Trump were to die, it would be JD Vance who would take his place. Let’s face it. He doesn’t have the shoulders for the job. He’s the worst Vice President in U.S. history. He will certainly be the worst President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/jUbxCSD2D0 — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) September 1, 2025

However, the online audience had already seized upon his earlier words by then!