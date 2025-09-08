Politics

JD Vance Claims He’s ‘Working Hard’—And the Internet Isn’t Buying It!

Published on: September 8, 2025 at 6:01 AM ET

JD Vance’s “working hard” remark has the internet rolling its eyes.

Sohini Sengupta
Written By Sohini Sengupta
News Writer
Archana Shenoy
Edited By Archana Shenoy
Managing Editor
JD Vance
Vice President JD Vance (Image Source: @MarioNawfal via X.com)

Vice President JD Vance had a tough time during a recent interview that was supposed to be a piece of cake. He had an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News on September 6th. The interview took a surprising turn when two words got everyone talking: “working hard.” It all started when Lara asked if he considered running for president in 2028.

JD Vance didn’t give a straightforward answer, saying he’s more concerned with his current job. But his final remark about continuing to “work hard” had people on the internet cracking jokes and sharing their thoughts.

Fox News posted a segment on Instagram that quickly drew attention, not just for the content. The video sparked a heated reaction in the comments section, lighting up the internet like a Fourth of July celebration!

It showed a politician encouraging people to keep working hard, which some viewers found quite ironic. “Did he say, ‘Keep on working hard’???? Ummm, how many vacations in the first seven months in office???” one person quipped, counting the days off faster than a kid eager for summer break. Another quipped that vice presidents are basically just “a spare tire.”

The flood of comments poked fun at the role of the vice president, often seen as a ceremonial position that steps in only when the Senate needs a tie-breaking vote. This perception seems to follow VPs, no matter who they are.

But JD Vance had his backers, too. They shot down the vacation talk, saying he’d just had a few brief breaks with his family. Many thought his reply was a breath of fresh air, showing he’s not full of himself and more concerned with what’s happening now than future glory. You can see this in comments like “I just love him. So genuine,” and “JD is so humble and grateful.”

This positive vibe helped balance out the teasing. Vance’s reply was more about saying no to climbing the political ladder. He believes people are fed up with politicians planning their “next job” while still trying to do their current job right. He went so far as to liken the vice presidency to being a dad, stating it’s the second most important role in his life, right after raising his three kids.

But sincerity often struggles to withstand the internet’s meme-making process. The more JD Vance stressed “working hard,” the quicker it became a joke. A common risk with viral soundbites is that a modest remark can quickly become a teasing target.

During the interview, he shifted to commending Trump’s persistent work habits, sharing that the president has been known to call him at 2 a.m., and then again at daybreak. JD Vance aimed to underscore Trump’s tireless leadership style without an “off” button.

However, the online audience had already seized upon his earlier words by then!

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *