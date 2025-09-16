Does Donald Trump Suffer From Narcolepsy?

Like many world leaders, Donald Trump is a creature of irregular habits, and normal sleeping patterns don’t apply.

He’s always carried the faint whiff of the nocturnal about his person, and you can easily imagine Trump sweating and strutting over matters of state in the early hours as the rest of the world dozes.

Yet of late, Trump’s bizarre practice of seeming to fall asleep in public has begun to, if not alarm, at least excite his critics.

Trump’s health, or lack of it, has long been a source of fascination for those who pay an undue attention to the US president’s daily activities, which at this point is pretty much the whole world.

There has been much speculation about his puffy appearance, bruised flesh, and swollen ankles, but now the doctors, both armchair and official, are turning their attention to Trump’s irregular sleeping patterns.

It’s long been established that Trump doesn’t seem to need much sleep, but is this because he’s a fiercely driven mover, shaker, and deal breaker who thrives on adrenaline, or because he suffers from a more concerning health issue?

The Daily Beast reports that President Trump’s health issues and habit of adopting a faraway look in public might be something more troubling than just old age.

On their podcast Shrinking Trump, psychologists John Gartner and Harry Segal debated if the 79-year-old president is perhaps showing all the hallmarks of “early dementia.”

They pointed to his appearance at the US Open Final, where he was seen slouching with his eyes closed, almost as if he had nodded off in public.

John Hopkins University Medical School Professor John Gartner argued, “You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention.

“So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.”

Gartner was making a reference to Trump’s criminal trial in April 2024 when it was noticed that he had a habit of seemingly falling asleep in court. But then again, who hasn’t?

The psychologist then went on to point out that, with the exception of drug addicts and chronic alcoholics, falling asleep at inappropriate times could often be a sign of early dementia.

“I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” he said.

Yet as the world and their dog has witnessed, Trump remains as sharp as a tack and as savvy as a soccer mom when it comes to getting his way.

So what’s the deal?

The White House recently released a statement by MAGA loyalist and disgraced doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson, which reads, “As President Trump’s former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations.

“I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen. I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before.”

So we ask again. What gives?

If Trump is not senile or abusing hard drugs, why does he seem so sleepy in the oddest environments and weirdest occasions?

The word that immediately springs to mind is narcolepsy!

Narcolepsy is a chronic neurological condition where sufferers can not regulate the sleep-wake cycle properly. In turn, this leads to excessive daytime drowsiness, sudden sleep attacks, and hallucinations.

So there we have it. Case solved!

Trump is a narcoleptic. Either that or he’s a vampire. You decide!