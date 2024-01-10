Pop sensation and master of hidden messages Taylor Swift sent fans into a flurry of curiosity when she made what Swifties think is a hidden statement at the Golden Globes 2024. While her gorgeous green Gucci gown and hands studded with diamonds certainly stole the show, Swifties were enthralled with her long, glittering talon nails. Swift, who is renowned for her painstaking attention to detail and love of including Easter eggs in her work, has had fans analyzing every facet of her look. The singer, whose usual nail length is short, chose an attention-grabbing manicure with lengthy tips. Swifties were giddy with excitement and intrigue about this change from her typical manner, Cosmopolitan reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Polk

Given that she similarly styled her nails in the 2017 Look What You Made Me Do video, the entire outfit had a snake theme and suggested that Reputation (Taylor's Version) may be the song she releases next. Some Swifties on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok also think that her nails suggest a significant change in her personal life is about to happen. One TikToker surmised, "Guys, her nails are done, like tips. I'm gonna assume that she probably, most likely did not do it herself. She never has her nails done. She never has her nails done! You might be thinking that’s an insane thing to freak out about and it means nothing, but..." as she waved her finger across the camera.

taylor swift & margot robbie at the golden globes. pic.twitter.com/Zyyw9hjMzq — εїз (@itwasscarlet) January 8, 2024

In an interview with Marie Claire, Lisa Peña Wong, Taylor Swift's nail artist, shared some details on how the intricate manicure was made. Wong explained that it was a personalized silver halo manicure over a bare almond nail and that the 34-year-old singer likes glitter and did her own manicures while on tour. But Wong has had the honor of working with Swift for the last three years, demonstrating the uniqueness of the situation. "[Taylor] loves glitter and this was a custom silver halo look over a nude almond nail," she shared.

Maybe she did her nails so her E-ring will look nicer. pic.twitter.com/dfK9TRkLin — katcol60 (@katcol601) January 9, 2024

Despite the possibility that Swift's nails were just a casual wardrobe decision for the Golden Globes, her history of including Easter eggs in her looks has admirers guessing. The colorful nails in her Delicate video also served as a clue for Lover.

a 5,000 word essay about how Taylor Swift’s green Golden Globes look was for Reputation and not Debut because she was wearing long fake nails which she almost never does and certainly would not wear to tease her yeehaw teenage album pic.twitter.com/KUTdc1LqbM — Hannah Yasharoff (@HannahYasharoff) January 8, 2024

The pop star seemingly confirmed the news on Entertainment Weekly, "A specific way you can leave Easter eggs is on nails...There was a specific occasion where I did a Spotify vertical video for Delicate and I painted my nails the exact color tones that I wanted the next album to be. Some people picked up on it immediately, others picked up on it a few months down the line, but it made me feel nice." Swifties wait with bated breath for any details on the Reputation album since she has described it as "a goth-punk moment of female rage at being gaslit by an entire social structure."

