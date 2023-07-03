Khloe Kardashian Insists She’ll Have Long Nails ‘Until She Dies’ While Fans Fear for Her Kids

In a recent interview, reality television personality Khloe Kardashian admitted to wanting to maintain her long nails for as long as possible, reports The US Sun. The entrepreneur's desire and claims sparked quite a few concerns among fans. Several of her followers expressed concern about her desire to have long nails and noted that it may cause serious harm to her kids.

The co-founder of the clothing brand Good American recently promoted her brand on Instagram. She donned a two-piece denim ensemble. The outfit for the day featured a crop top, high-waist ripped jeans followed by a slightly oversized cropped jacket, all in denim.

For jewelry, the reality television sensation boasted a stunning thick necklace with a crucifix pendant all encrusted in diamonds. Her chunky rings added to the flair and panache of the outfit. She also sported a pair of blue wide-frame sunglasses for more swagger. For footwear, she stuck to the accents of blue and wore denim-pattern heels to bring the entire outfit together.

To promote her brand, the reality star recently had a conversation with Refinery29. In the interview, she was asked a series of questions that she must answer within 29 seconds. The entire conversation was posted on the official Instagram account of Refinery29. During this particularly rapid series, one such question raised was "Long nails or short nails," to which Khloe responded with, "Long nails till I die." She further noted that she doesn't enjoy her nails being of medium length. "My nails are medium right now, and it's killing me," said The Kardashians star.

While Kardashian was expressing her opinions, her fans were left stunned and began to question her parenting skills based on what she said. Since Kardashian has two young children, viewers and fans expressed equal concern about the fact that her long nails may hurt them.

"'You already know she doesn't change nappies with the long nails she has," commented a follower. While some people questioned her parenting skills and perhaps judged her for it, others asked Kardashian to simply ignore trolls and instead showered the reality star with much love and positivity. They even encouraged her and affirmed that she was a great mother no matter what.

The 29-second interview emphasized several other topics in the crunch of time. Before being asked about her nails, Kardashian answered some rather interesting questions. Since she was ideally there to promote her brand, she highlighted her favorite product from Good American and noted the reason behind it. Other questions included the best fashion advice she's received and from whom, followed by which sibling she talks to more. To this, Kardashian responded that "it depends on the week" and changes often.

