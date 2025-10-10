Swifties and Trumpers Up in Arms — Internet Set Ablaze As Taylor Swift Fans Responds to Conservative Critics Calling Her ‘Vulgar

Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, was released last week, and it has stopped traffic on the Internet, both for the songs as well as the marketing blitz of epic photoshoots. The album found its newest critics in the form of The Conservateur, an online publication, popularly known as “Vogue, but for Trumpers.”

Earlier this week, The Conservateur shared an extensive spread of words bashing Swift’s latest album, labelling it “vulgar” among other things (more on that later). “Eight of the twelve tracks are explicit — not just in language, but in posture. Gone is the wry diarist of the high school cafeteria; in her place is a woman insisting on her own vulgarity, as if daring us to look away,” read an excerpt from the article titled ‘The Life of a Showgirl: When Taylor Swift Lost the Plot.’

The author, whose writing credits include working with the United States Senate, Fox News, the Republican National Committee, the Trump Campaign, and the White House, added in her article, “There’s a line in “Wood” that made me stop the song altogether. I won’t repeat it here— there’s no need— but it carries the dull thud of a door slamming on girlhood. It was vulgar not because of the raunchy innuendo itself, but because of the vacantness behind it. This was not rebellion or artistic experimentation— it was exhaustion dressed up as power.”

Meanwhile, excerpts from the article were shared on the official Instagram page of the publication. However, furious Taylor Swift fans and Internet users united in the comments section to slam the publication for their problematic narrative. The Internet was quick to call out the publication for shaming women, especially in the entertainment industry. “You guys don’t have any good reason to be speaking about Taylor Swift. Stick to the politics,” wrote a user.

Adding to the conversation, another user wrote, “Absolutely wrong take on this.” Some even called the piece “rage bait.” A comment read, “Rage bait worked! Ciao.” Simply put, the thread was replete with similar remarks from users. “I didn’t follow this account to bash women living their life,” a user pointed out.

Similar thoughts echoed throughout. Case in point, this comment – “This is a terrible take. LOL!” and another one reading, “I’m not even a fan of hers and I think this is a c—-y take. The album is fun and light-hearted. Not everything she releases has to be so melancholy.” “Now why do we care? Why do we need to write a negative article? This hits like a petty article, “another netizen added to the conversation.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has actively been documenting her journey of creating the album, The Life of a Showgirl, right from drafting the songs to shooting the dance sequences and more.

Sure, Talyor Swift’s new album has been receiving flak online but not on the grounds of vulgarity. The lyrics seem to be the only issue that netizens have been complaining about with respect to The Life of a Showgirl.

The criticism of the song lyrics garnered a reaction from Taylor herself. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Swift reacted to the feedback that her latest album is on the receiving end of and she said, “I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release, and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping. I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art — I’m not the art police. Everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want and what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”

“Oftentimes an album is a really, really wild way to look at yourself — what you’re going through in your life is gonna affect whether you relate to the music I’m putting out at any given moment. What I often love seeing my fans say is ‘I used to be someone who didn’t like relate to Reputation, and now that I’ve been through some other things in my life, that’s my favorite album.’ Or ‘I used to be a Fearless girlie, now I’m obsessed with Evermore.’ I have such an eye on legacy when I’m making my music — I know what I made, I know I adore it,” Taylor Swift added.