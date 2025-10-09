Donald Trump is one of the most popular global figures of all time. He’s known for his personality, his stark jabs, viral memes, and funny media responses. The irony here is that even though the internet is obsessed with the President of one of the biggest superpowers of the world, he, in return, is obsessed with himself!

Interesting right? Besides claiming that Trump is ambitious about running for another term despite the fact that it is unconstitutional, he is adamant that he deserves the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize for being the ultimate peacemaker and bringing solidarity between countries like Russia-Ukraine and India-Pakistan. “I deserve it,” he said.

On Wednesday, the White House celebrated Donald Trump’s announcement of a landmark Israel‑Hamas peace deal, touting him as “The Peace President” as calls mounted for him to win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

THE PEACE PRESIDENT. pic.twitter.com/bq3nMvuiSd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 9, 2025

Trump declared that Israel and Hamas have accepted the first phase of a peace plan brokered by the U.S. and Qatar, which includes the release of all hostages in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli forces to a pre‑agreed line.“BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!” Trump posted on Truth Social following the announcement.

Hamas agreed to President Trump’s plan, agreeing to finally release all the hostages ( Living/Dead) The war must end. It’s clear now Donald Trump is the winner of the 2025 Nobel peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/dqDzL3ZalM — badboy OTF (@badboyF7) October 3, 2025

President Donald Trump tapped his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, to help finalize a potential peace agreement aimed at ending the ongoing two-year conflict in Gaza. Sen. John Fetterman (D‑Pa.) also commented, calling the deal “historic” and emphasizing that despite their partisan differences, he and Trump share “an ironclad commitment to Israel and its people.”

A White House source told the Daily Mail that he’s playing a strategic, low-profile role: “Jared has been very careful about working out of view.” Meanwhile, for Trump, after taking office for the second time, R-Bonsall and Darrell Issa nominated him for the peace prize.

His critics felt that he hadn’t achieved as much as his words echo; it’s probably his outward charm and entertaining personality that have earned him the spotlight and nomination.

Back in June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Blue Room in the White House for the first time and met the 79-year-old; he handed Trump a printed copy of the nomination letter addressed to the Nobel Peace Prize committee.

Trump bombs Gaza, trashes the UN, arms Europe, ran a fake university, covered for Epstein—and his cabinet pals cut real-estate deals over Gaza’s rubble.

Now they hand him the Nobel Peace Prize.

It’s not an award, it’s a demolition contract with a red carpet. https://t.co/TOk1qwYv3A — Bao (包) 🌑⚖️ (@RiveraNacho) October 9, 2025

“This letter nominates you for the Peace Prize, which you truly deserve. You should receive it,” Netanyahu told Trump as he passed the letter across the table. The Nobel Committee is scheduled to announce the 2025 Peace Prize winner on October 10, with more than 300 candidates, including both individuals and organizations, under consideration.

If Donald Trump gets selected, he would be the first U.S. president to receive the award since former President Barack Obama. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also weighed in a few months back, backing her boss’s wish.

She pointed to a ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia, which had recently ended a deadly conflict that killed at least 35 and displaced over 270,000 people. Sharing an article about the development, she tweeted: “President Trump made this happen. Give him the Nobel Peace Prize.”