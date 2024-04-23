Stormy Daniels Was Ironically on Horse Named 'Redemption' as Trump Got Indicted for Hush Money Case

Stormy Daniels recently shared an intriguing anecdote about the moment she learned of former President Donald Trump's indictment for hush-money payouts related to her affair claims. In a candid interview with Post columnist Piers Morgan, she revealed that she was caught off guard by the news while she was out riding her horse, Redemption.

Daniels, the 44-year-old adult film star, expressed her initial disbelief upon hearing that charges had been filed against Trump. She recounted how she had begun to lose hope after being informed that her testimony before the grand jury was no longer required. “It was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s actually going to get away with this again,'” she told Morgan of what she assumed was a 'disappointing' end ahead of the historic decision to indict last Thursday. “So I kind of forgot about it,” she recalled.

Amidst this emotional rollercoaster, Daniels found herself astride her horse, Redemption, a birthday gift she received in March. Reflecting on the irony of the horse's name given the circumstances, she humorously remarked, “Redemption is his name … I can’t make this up,” she added, later claiming that her “whole life is a freaking ‘SNL’ skit.”

Then, as mentioned by the New York Post, Daniels suddenly found her devices inundated with news alerts announcing Trump's indictment. The flurry of messages interrupted her serene moment with her equine companion. As she processed the news, Daniels admitted to feeling a surge of jubilation. She couldn't help but celebrate with a drink, opting for a Jack and Coke over the traditional Champagne. For her, the indictment signified progress a step closer to holding those in power accountable for their actions.

However, Daniels acknowledged that her initial elation eventually gave way to a more somber realization of the gravity of the situation. “‘There’s no cause for joy’ … I was just ecstatic,” she admitted. But then, she also thought more about the situation and said, “I was like, ‘No cause for joy’? But this is what I’ve been fighting for!” “You know, it’s moving forward, finally. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, so I was very excited and happy.”

Trump denied that the relationship had ever happened, but his fixer and lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid the actress $130,000 to keep quiet about their supposed affair. This payment is part of a legal case against Trump for allegedly lying about his business records. As such, Trump now faces a formidable legal battle, with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records looming over him. This trial is a big deal because it's the first time a former President is being tried for a crime in the United States.

So far in the trial, the jury has been selected, and opening arguments have been made. Plus, a former publisher from the National Enquirer was also the first person to testify. While the prosecutors said that the money paid to Daniels was part of a plan to change the 2016 election, Trump's lawyers claimed he didn't do anything wrong and that there was 'nothing wrong with trying to influence an election,' as per CNN.