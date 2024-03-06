'Vanderpump Rules' Fans Mad at Tom Sandoval's ‘Cringe’ Redemption Arc: 'Biggest Miscalculation'

A year ago, the landscape of reality TV underwent a significant shift following a serious mistake by Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval. Fast forward to the present, Vanderpump Rules enthusiasts have been sharing their candid opinions regarding Sandoval's journey towards redemption. According to The US Sun, in the current season of the popular Bravo reality series, Sandoval has been striving to mend things with his former friend group after his affair with Raquel Leviss became public knowledge.

I wish they hadn't brought Tom Sandoval back. Or cut back on his screen time. I could not care less about what's going on with him. #PumpRules #VanderpumpRules pic.twitter.com/9L1fBpkXLT — Little Brasil (@LittleBrasil86) March 4, 2024

For those who may not know, it was on March 1, 2023, when Madix stumbled upon damning evidence—a personal video of Leviss on Sandoval's phone during one of his band performances—as reported by Entertainment Tonight. Madix didn't hesitate to end their relationship, prompting Bravo to quickly deploy cameras to capture the aftermath of season 10. This move took the show to new levels of popularity and also earned it an Emmy nomination.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Tullberg

However, in the latest episode of the show, which aired on Tuesday night, the gang—excluding Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney—went on a trip to Lake Tahoe for some much-needed fun in the sun. Viewing the getaway as an opportunity for reconciliation, Sandoval sought to mend relations with those he had hurt in his tumultuous past. In one poignant scene, Sandoval arranged for an instructor to visit their home and guide Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Brock Davies, and Scheana Shay in meditation techniques. The group engaged in breathing exercises while sitting in pairs, with one person leaning against the other's back.

It is the biggest miscalculation to even attempt the Tom Sandoval redemption arc because there are a lot of people who might come close to feeling empathy for the man and then he will - without fail - say the dumbest thing in New York Magazine and he's back to square one. https://t.co/cNvTdS9DCr — Jessica Marshall (@jessica_m1997) February 29, 2024

Meanwhile, in a recent episode, Shay found herself paired with Sandoval, but she had to leave because she became overwhelmed with anger and began crying. However, she later returned and had a moment of self-realization. Shay acknowledged that she needed to release the negativity and animosity she held toward Sandoval, as it was not good for her overall well-being. Also, Shay continued to grapple with this dilemma as she desired to continue her friendship with Madix; in previous episodes, Madix explicitly stated her reluctance to share mutual friends with her ex-boyfriend.

This Tom Sandoval redemption arc being filmed while his confessionals are monster behavior!!!!! — Will Rhino (@WJRhino) February 28, 2024

Moreover, on X, formerly known as Twitter, fans expressed their views regarding Sandoval's journey toward redemption. One user wrote, "It is the biggest miscalculation to even attempt the Tom Sandoval redemption arc because there are a lot of people who might come close to feeling empathy for the man and then he will - without fail - say the dumbest thing in New York Magazine and he's back to square one."

Please stop pushing this Tom Sandoval redemption arc, it ain’t happening - stop with this narrative. Tom Sandoval used Ariana’s mental health as an excuse to be a shitty partner to her, he’s got to go. 🙅‍♀️ 👋 #PumpRules #Yuck #StopExcusingShittyBehaviour — Ange G (@AngeGIsAnIcon) February 22, 2024

Another person wrote, "This Tom Sandoval redemption arc being filmed while his confessionals are monster behavior!!!!!" A third user stated, "Please stop pushing this Tom Sandoval redemption arc, it ain’t happening - stop with this narrative. Tom Sandoval used Ariana’s mental health as an excuse to be a shitty partner to her, he’s got to go." Additionally, Screen Rant reported that many felt Sandoval's moral compass appeared to malfunction more often than not, and at times, it seemed nonexistent; his decisions often prioritized his own needs and caused those around him to suffer the consequences.