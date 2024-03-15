Piers Morgan Claims Prince William ‘Is Covering Something Up’ Adding That He ‘Has Heard Alarming Things'

Recently Piers Morgan has questioned if the Royal Family is 'hiding something' and called the situation pretty alarming. Kensington Palace had to acknowledge that a photo that was shared on Prince William's and Kate Middleton's social media accounts on Mother's Day was altered. After this incident, former Good Morning Britain presenter Morgan took to his YouTube channel to analyze the topic in detail and to ask why the Royal Family is treating the Middleton rumors so poorly.

As reported by The Mirror, Morgan Uncensored viewers heard him comment on the photo, which Middleton claimed to have altered and for which she was sorry: "Was it actually taken last week? They say so but can we believe that? If it was so awful [it needed editing] why not release one of the other photos from the archives they never released." He further went on to add, "Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making ameutuer edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that. Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"

"It was their decision to release this photograph to quell the rumours - and it’s left instead a massive self-inflicted bruise and even more conspiracy theories."



On Monday morning, Middleton took to social media to share a personal statement in response to criticism that she had 'manipulated' her family photo. It read: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day." Morgan further spilled, "Kate needs a break, I agree, but they decided to release this photograph and it's led to even more conspiracy theories. On one level [the edited picture] could be trivial — she could be fine and doing well and tried to do something to correct the conspiracies and got it wrong — or it could be that they're hiding something."

Morgan then made a stunning claim, "I've been told some stuff that, if even half of it is true, it's pretty alarming what is happening. I don't know what to believe, nor do any of us - we're not there."

In a later segment of his YouTube video, Morgan said he had heard from insiders that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's entourage felt "all hell would have broken loose" in the event that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made such a terrible photo error. Morgan added, "To which to that I say yes actually, If they have said that, it's a perfectly valid point." The disputed photo, which shows Middleton with her children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, was released by Kensington Palace early on Sunday morning.

The Prince of Wales took the first photo of the year, which was Kate's first since she had to spend two weeks in the hospital after stomach surgery on January 16. But, when the photo was taken at the palace, big photo agencies like Getty Images, Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and the Associated Press (AP) deleted it from their databases out of fear that it had been altered.