Stormy Daniels Shared THIS Detail from Donald Trump's Bathroom that Left Jimmy Kimmel in Splits

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Stormy Daniels, the adult film star embroiled in a legal battle with former President Donald Trump, revealed a surprising detail from her past encounters with him.

Despite the gravity of Trump's legal troubles, Daniels recounted her experiences with candor, shedding light on her interactions with the ex-president as reported by The Things.

During the interview, Daniels spared no detail, recalling the moment she entered Trump's hotel room and the contents she discovered within. Notably, she described her astonishment upon inspecting Trump's bathroom, hinting at an unexpected find that left both her and host Jimmy Kimmel struggling to maintain composure.

Moreover, Daniels delved into Trump's viewing preferences, offering insight into the television content he consumed during their encounters. Her revelations painted a vivid picture of her experiences with the former president, adding another layer to the ongoing saga between them.

Despite the passage of time, Daniels' recollections remain vivid, providing a unique perspective on her interactions with Trump. However, as the conversation shifted to the recent court verdict, it became evident that Daniels was not entirely satisfied with the outcome, hinting at further developments in their legal dispute.

Among the myriad of guests who have graced Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show, one interview stands out as particularly memorable for the host. Stormy Daniels, the adult film star entangled in legal battles with former President Donald Trump, made waves with her appearances on the show, with the second being particularly noteworthy.

During her initial visit, Daniels faced legal constraints that limited her ability to speak candidly. However, her return to the show provided an opportunity for her to divulge the details of her experiences with Trump, much to the intrigue of viewers.

The conversation, led by Kimmel, left no stone unturned as Daniels shared her account, generating significant controversy, particularly among Trump supporters as per The Guardian.

The interview's contentious nature was evident in the response it elicited, prompting Kimmel's YouTube channel to disable comments, an uncommon move for the platform. Opinions varied widely, with some viewers expressing dissatisfaction with what they perceived as slander against Trump.

Nevertheless, Daniels remained unflinching in her recounting of events, with Kimmel probing for every detail, including specifics about the contents of Trump's bathroom. "I observed," she remarked, "He's quite partial to gold. All his grooming tools, for tweezing and styling, were gold. Yet, I was genuinely surprised to discover that a man with such high self-regard relied on Pert Plus and Old Spice."

Daniels added, "I don't recall ever seeing Jimmy so delighted." Daniels further disclosed her involvement in Donald Trump's life for the subsequent year, as Trump had hoped to enlist her for The Apprentice in a bid to "stir things up."

In her memoir, "Full Disclosure," Daniels divulged Trump's intention not only to feature her on the show but also to manipulate The Apprentice to prolong her stay and enhance ratings according to NBC News.

However, NBC ultimately vetoed her participation, denying Trump's scheme fruition. Nevertheless, Trump faced scrutiny when Jenna Jameson was later cast, prompting questions and clarifications regarding his initial plans. Stormy Daniels exhibited keen attention to detail during her encounters with Donald Trump, catching Jimmy Kimmel off guard with her revelation about Trump's viewing habits. Contrary to expectations of political programming or "The Apprentice," Trump's fascination lay with Shark Week.

Stormy Daniels demands Trump's jail time post-felony conviction, unsatisfied with hush money. She received $130K but seeks more repercussions. Despite prevailing over Trump and the jury's validation of her testimony, Daniels acknowledges facing challenges, particularly threats from Trump supporters.