Stephen Miller Reportedly Pushes Broader Arrest Powers in Immigration Crackdown

Stephen Miller, the Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor, reportedly aims to push the boundaries of immigration policy. As a result, immigrants in the U.S. could face stricter rules than before.

According to a detailed report by The New York Times, Miller wants to create stricter rules and limitations for immigrants. Three insiders who were at a meeting with Miller at ICE headquarters anonymously commented on the matter.

They expressed uncertainty about which immigrants would be subject to detention. They claimed Miller was being “unequivocal.” In addition to arresting people accused of entering the country illegally, they were also allegedly instructed to make warrantless arrests.

White House adviser Stephen Miller tells Newsmax that ICE arrests in Minnesota target “insurrectionist networks,” recasting civilian organizing and protest as security threats and positioning immigration agents as a domestic political police force. (2026)pic.twitter.com/htas0oWB4A — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) April 2, 2026

The immigration crackdown resulted in the deaths of both Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. The Trump administration continues to face backlash for the tragedy. There have also been protests that reportedly led to several warrantless arrests, as mentioned by the publication.

Following the significant backlash against ICE both in the streets and online, the Trump administration made a strategic shift. They are now deployed at 14 approved international airports across the country. According to multiple reports, they’re helping the TSA with additional security.

The New York Times reported: “He is pushing for new ways to squeeze the lives of undocumented immigrants and those with legal protections.” Officials at the meeting also revealed another alleged target: Somalis.

The reported goal of 3,000 daily ICE arrests, reportedly set by Stephen Miller last year, has not been met. In recent months, average daily immigration arrests fell 11% to 1,115 in February after peaking at roughly 1,300 two months earlier. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/FqNs0KSExt — AF Post (@AFpost) March 28, 2026

Both Miller and President Donald Trump have often made controversial remarks about Somalis in America. Trump and Rep. Ilhan Omar often find themselves in a feud. The feud reportedly stems from his remarks about Omar’s heritage and allegations about Somalia in general.

Miller is also reportedly adding “finishing touches” to another rule that would reportedly block green cards for certain immigrants. The measure would reportedly apply to immigrants who require public assistance.

The deep-dive report also suggests his aim for more restrictions and stricter immigration policies. Miller is reportedly aiming to encourage immigrants living in the country to voluntarily leave America instead of undergoing ICE protocols.

Stephen Miller Is Still Pursuing His Immigration Agenda, but More Quietly Listen · 16:38 min

05APR2026

Zolan Kanno-Youngs, Hamed Aleaziz, Christopher Flavelle, Emily Cochrane & Glenn Thrushhttps://t.co/lRCbZJys6G It was May 2025, a few months into the second Trump… pic.twitter.com/AqtWaCcsMh — fj (@gecko39) April 6, 2026

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt commented on Miller while speaking to The New York Times. Leavitt highlighted Miller’s loyalty and claimed he was crucial to Trump’s plans to curb immigration in the country.

She added: “Stephen has demonstrated great effectiveness and exceptional capability in every one of the president’s policy initiatives.” Miller has not personally commented in response to the recent deep dive by the publication.

Backlash against ICE continues, especially after agents were deployed at select airports to assist in security. Frequent fliers have shared pictures on the internet of long lines and crowded airports, followed by concerns about the federal officers present.

Does Miller have an endgame with ICE at airports, or are there other agendas in place?