Stephen King Takes Bold Swipe at Trump Administration in a MAGA Comment

Long-time Donald Trump critic Stephen King, took a fresh jab at the POTUS’s supporters, comparing them to a “pig.”

The bestselling author took to his X account on March 27, 2026, quoting Roy Blount Jr.: “Roy Blount: Dissing MAGA is like wrestling with pigs. You can’t win, and the pigs enjoy it.”

Roy Blount: Dissing MAGA is like wrestling with pigs. You can’t win and the pigs enjoy it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 27, 2026

The 78-year-old author’s remarks drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some supporting his views and others opposing them.

“Yes, but they are still filthy pigs and everybody knows it,” wrote one user.

“And everyone is covered in shit,” another user commented.

“lol 😆 so true, their ignorance is overwhelming,” another user stated.

However, multiple other users condemned his remarks, with one user writing:

“Donald Trump does appear to be living rent-free inside your cranium. Given the limited amount of space there, glad you could fit him in.”

“Correct. Because we don’t give a s–t what your side says or name calls us. We’ve seen what your side cheers for,👍” another user claimed.

“You’re tired, old, unkind, and irrelevant Mr. King. Now see…because of your childish comments I have become unkind toward you. Try having a real dialogue with us Americans that may see things differently than you,” a third user remarked.

“MAGA are the people who bought your movies and books. You should just say thank you and shut your lunatic mouth,” an X user stated.

King has long been a critic of Donald Trump, recently calling him a “sociopath.”

“DEAR MAGA: No more wars; lower prices; America First. You were fools to elect a sociopath who never has to face the voters again,” King wrote in an X post dated March 22, 2026.

​In a separate X post dated March 6, King slammed Trump over the ongoing war with Iran, writing, “Trump: ‘If I hadn’t bombed Iran, they would have had a nuclear weapon in 2 WEEKS!” Trump has said many stupid things. This may be the stupidest. Facts pulled out of his a–.”

King’s recent remarks criticizing the Trump administration come as a large number of demonstrators, as part of the “No Kings” rallies, gathered across the United States to protest against the POTUS’s policies, including the ongoing war in Iran, federal immigration enforcement, and the rise in living costs, as per the BBC.

​”Trump wants to rule over us as a tyrant. But this is America, and power belongs to the people – not to wannabe kings or their billionaire cronies,” said the organizers.

​According to the outlet, the rallies were organised in more than 2,000 locations across the United States, including in cities, suburbs, and small towns.

​The author previously expressed his support for the “No Kings” rallies organized across the United States last year.

They are actually Love America rallies, Mike. Ordinary people, man, trying to save the country from a despot. https://t.co/S0tf2NSvkS — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 18, 2025

The author responded to an X post by House Speaker Mike Johnson, claiming, “It turns out the ‘Hate America’ Rallies tomorrow are being funded by the billionaire who hates America the MOST.”

​In response, King wrote, “They are actually Love America rallies, Mike. Ordinary people, man, trying to save the country from a despot.”