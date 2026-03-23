Stephen King Criticizes Trump’s SAVE Act Stance on DHS Funding

The battle of words between Stephen King and President Donald Trump continues with more jabs against him on X (formerly Twitter). Currently, the problem is Trump refusing to fund DHS, which has caused a partial government shutdown and queues out the doors of airports while TSA staff receive no pay.

What King notes in his latest tweet is that Donald Trump won’t fund the DHS unless he gets his SAVE Act, an attempt to ensure he gets the votes in the midterms. King wrote in his Tweet, “Thank Trump. He refuses to fund DHS without his thumb-on-the-scales SAVE act.”

Meanwhile, Homeland Security sent a tweet, writing, “Thank a Democrat,” while referring to a tweet by Everything Georgia, complaining that the Atlanta Airport had a line out of the door this morning” due to the TSA shutdown right now.

Thank Trump. He refuses to fund DHS without his thumb-on-the-scales SAVE act. https://t.co/zarsb93u1j — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 23, 2026

Meanwhile, the author also tweeted on Monday that Trump is not always truthful. In this latest tweet, King wrote, “Q> How can you tell if DJT is lying? A> His lips are moving. Thank you, ladies and germs. Thank you very much. Don’t forget to tip your waitress.”

Q> How can you tell if DJT is lying?

A> His lips are moving.

Thank you, ladies and germs. Thank you very much. Don’t forget to tip your waitress. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 23, 2026

For those who don’t know, Trump’s SAVE Act, or SAVE America Act, or Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, is a proposed law that would require “documentary proof of United States citizenship” to be able to register to vote in federal elections. Reportedly, the President is concerned that illegal immigrants could vote under the current system.

In the past, King has trolled Trump and has compared him to a fictional President from his novel The Dead Zone. That book tells the story of a psychic who tries to stop a corrupt, future-president politician named Greg Stillson from triggering a nuclear apocalypse.

In a President’s Day tweet, King wrote, “Happy President’s Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples’ House.”

Happy President’s Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples’ House. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 16, 2026

King often picks the perfect times to hit X to troll the president, even getting a jab in about the Vietnam War, and how Trump evaded the draft. He wrote, “This is the man who was too chicken to fight in Vietnam. His daddy got him out of it.”

This is the man who was too chickenshit to

fight in Vietnam. His daddy got him out of it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 2, 2026

It is also no secret that Trump avoided the draft by claiming he had “bone spurs.”

King, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, in one of his posts, took a jab at the President and claimed that he has never had children. Donald Trump Jr. fired back at the author in an X post on his father’s behalf. It read, “Well, this is news to me… unless he means birthed a child, which would also hold true for every male ever. TDS is real and it’s scary.”