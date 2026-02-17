“Dumb As a Stump” – Stephen King Trolls Donald Trump in Trump’s Signature Style

Stephen King is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump and is his inimitable way he sent a message to the US president for Presidents’ Day. He actually sent two. King is known for books like It, The Dark Tower and Shining, he never holds back in his criticism of Trump of social media.

The author even wrote a novel about an evil President, titled The Dead Zone. The story line features a psychic who tries to stop a corrupt, future-president politician named Greg Stillson from triggering a nuclear apocalypse.

Often describing him as a “horrible person,” King is always quick to take a jab at Trump on social media. Examples include this brief tweet, posted on February 9.

Trump is a grump. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 9, 2026

However, he decided to make two to celebrate yesterday’s Presidents’ Day. Stephen King took to X (sometimes still called Twitter by its users) account, wishing his followers and fans for Presidents’ Day. While he was at it, the author called out Donald Trump in his normal style.

In one tweet, King wrote, “Happy President’s Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples’ House.”

Happy President’s Day! I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples’ House. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 16, 2026

Previously, King has unleashed numerous rants against Trump and his policies. In one other tweet for Presidents’ Day, he called the US President “dumb” and added, “Trump=Dumb as a Stump. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” in Trump’s own words.

Trump=Dumb as a Stump.

Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the popular author has compared Trump to some villains that populate his books. With the president’s latest actions, including wanting to take Greenland and other countries, have been great fodder for his talented tweets.

While X is a popular platform for Trump, the US president even has his own social media platform, where he can make posts with almost limitless characters. Trump himself made a post for Presidents’ Day on Truth Social.

In the post, he wrote, “Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure. Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard – ENJOY YOUR DAY! President DJT.”

Whether his followers did enjoy their Presidents’ Day remains to be seen, as his popularity dips even among his MAGA crowd. As Trump is known to send wads of social media posts late at night, there is always something to “enjoy” each morning.

One thing we can rest assured of is horror author Stephen King and his insightful and hilarious tweets. Make sure to follow him on social media, and in the meanwhile, “Thank you for your attention to this matter!”