“TDS Is Real” — Donald Trump Jr. Fires Back at Stephen King

Donald Trump Jr. is pushing back against Stephen King on social media, disputing the famous author’s claim that Donald Trump has never had children.

Yes, you read that correctly. The 78-year-old King, who has been a longtime critic of Trump, wrote on Sunday that Trump has never had a child. Of course, Trump has five children, with the 48-year-old Donald Jr. being the oldest.

“Well, this is news to me… unless he means birthed a child which would also hold true for every male ever,” Trump Jr. replied in an X post on Monday. “TDS is real and it’s scary.”

King had not issued a retraction as of publication.

Well, this is news to me… unless he means birthed a child which would also hold true for every male ever. TDS is real and it’s scary. pic.twitter.com/Bs64S4hyRT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 24, 2026

Trump Jr., his brother Eric, and his sister Ivanka are from Trump’s first marriage to Ivana Trump. The elder Trump fathered a daughter, Tiffany, during his marriage to Maria Maples. Additionally, Trump has a fourth son, Barron, who turns 20 in March.

Trump also has 11 grandchildren, five of whom are the children of Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa.

King’s post originated from a similar one that an X account made about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. However, while the original post served to insult AOC, King tweaked it so that it would instead take aim at Trump.

King’s dislike for Trump, and that’s putting it generously, is nothing new. The issue here isn’t that King believes that Trump has “no life experience” or has run “several businesses into the ground.” This wasn’t the first time that King has used social media to criticize Trump, and we’re comfortable guessing that it won’t be the last, seeing as the “King of Horror” hasn’t indicated that he intends to leave X anytime soon.

You literally plagiarized an entire post…which was about AOC… and then applied it to Trump… … for whom it isn’t true and doesn’t make any sense Why are you plagiarizing? I thought you were a writer? pic.twitter.com/Ri5he0By3P — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 23, 2026

However, even the vocal Trump critics have to acknowledge that King got basic facts wrong in an X post with over 4.5 million views in less than two days, and he has yet to address the inaccuracies. A simple Google search would have confirmed that, yes, Trump has five children. In fact, Donald Jr. and Barron are arguably the most prominent, especially considering Barron’s age.

It’s a cliché to say that we all make mistakes, but clichés exist for a reason. In the end, King’s post was harmless, and there is no shame in potentially owning up to it or even poking fun at himself. Most of us, especially those who have been on X or Facebook for years, have been there.

Then again, a glance at King’s X timeline shows someone who might not be interested in taking back anything he says regarding Trump.

“Happy President’s Day!” King wrote earlier this month. “I assume that includes the brainless bag of guts and waters currently inhabiting the defaced shambles of the Peoples’ House.”