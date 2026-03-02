Stephen King’s Fresh Jab at Trump Over Vietnam – “His Daddy Got Him Out Of It”

It is no secret that popular author Stephen King dislikes Donald Trump with a passion and regularly pokes fun at the president on social media. Meanwhile, Trump has similar feelings about King. On Monday, Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to three veteran soldiers, King couldn’t resist taking a jab at the US President for not signing up to fight the Vietnam War.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), King wrote, “This is the man who was too chicken to fight in Vietnam. His daddy got him out of it.” It is also no secret that Trump avoided being called up by claiming he had “bone spurs.”

While many Trump fans slammed the author for his post, King’s followers were quick to respond to the tweet. One wrote, “I don’t think he should go to greet the fallen soldiers being returned home; it’s disrespectful for him to be there. He’s not worthy to tie their bootlaces.”

Another X user wrote, “Bone Spurs Donald shouldn’t be sending anyone’s children to die, especially when him and his kids wouldn’t serve.” Meanwhile, another King fan wrote, “Yet Trump has no problem sacrificing other people’s children just so he could build a Trump tower in Tehran.”

Yet another King fan commented, writing, “Silver spoon and bone spurs the ultimate “tough guy” starter pack. It’s always the ones who dodged the draft that talk the loudest about being a patriot.”

Another wrote, “Well said. Ask any vet if they support him. They wouldn’t let the National Guard in on Jan 6th because the communists were terrified that Trump would say to arrest the Communists.”

However, Stephen King isn’t loved by all, as Trump fans were quick to stand up for the US President, while noting that the writer also didn’t serve. One asked, “Tell us all about your distinguished service in Vietnam, Stephen. You were the right age to go, after all.”

Yet another Trump fan left a lengthy comment, writing, “Trump did what tons of guys his age did: got college deferments while he was in school, then a legit medical one in ’68 for bone spurs. Selective Service signed off on it. No bribes, no fake papers. You were born in the same exact draft window. So the guy who dodged the draft on medical stuff spends 50 years calling Trump a coward for the same thing? That’s rich. Trump gave the military record budgets, fixed the VA, started zero new wars. King just rage-posts from his house in Maine. Glass houses, Stevie.”

Another Trump fan commented, “Trump also went to a military academy, and excelled there. He did not protest the war at some liberal college.” Yet another commented, “I think he needs that engagement money, his books suck and no one buying them anymore.”

A friendlier X user pointed out the obvious about the attack on Iran while supporting King’s post, writing, “We just sneak attacked the leader of another country without provocation. Article 1, sec 8: only Congress has the ability to declare war. Article 2, sec 2 authorizes the president to take military action, including preemptive strikes only after Congress makes available the army.”