Stephen King Sparks Social Media Firestorm With False Claim About Trump Family — Backlash Explodes Online

Social media erupted after author Stephen King launched into a sweeping attack on Donald Trump — including a claim about the president’s family that users immediately branded false.

“Trump: has never had a child. Has been married 3 times. Ran several businesses into the ground. Never ran a home, couldn’t make a bed to save his a–. Calls people he works with dumb, losers, etc. Has never done sweat labor. Has never served on a local committee,” King said in a post to X.

In a follow-up remark, King added that Trump “has no life experience,” a line that further intensified the backlash.

The statement quickly went viral — and so did the pushback. Among those responding was Ryan Girdusky, founder of 1776 Project PAC, who mocked the claim directly. “Um… I’m pretty sure Donald Trump had children,” Girdusky posted on X.

Another sharp rebuke came from Matt Van Swol, a former Department of Energy nuclear scientist, who accused King of copying and repurposing someone else’s criticism. “You literally plagiarized an entire post…which was about AOC… and then applied it to Trump…… for whom it isn’t true and doesn’t make any sense. Why are you plagiarizing? I thought you were a writer?” Van Swol posted on X.

Critics were especially quick to challenge King’s assertion that the president “has never had a child,” noting that the president is the father of five children and has ten grandchildren. Users flooded the replies pointing out what they described as a basic and easily verifiable fact.

“What are you even talking about?” one user responded. Another wrote bluntly, “He has five kids. This is insane.”

Others expressed disbelief that such a claim would be made publicly. “You could have Googled that,” one commenter posted, while another added, “This is why people don’t trust celebrities lecturing about politics.”

King’s broader list of accusations — including references to the president’s marriages, business history and personal conduct — also drew sharp reactions. Supporters of the president argued that Trump’s decades in real estate, hospitality and branding stand in stark contrast to the portrayal King presented.

Several users focused on the tone of the posts. “This isn’t criticism. It’s just a rant,” one person wrote. Another added, “You’re better than this.”

The claim about the president not having children appeared to be the flashpoint that ignited the strongest reaction. Social media users repeatedly referenced Trump’s children — including Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump — as clear evidence the statement was inaccurate.

“Five children and a big family — what is this?” one reply read.

The controversy underscores how quickly political commentary can spiral online, particularly when it involves high-profile public figures. Trump remains one of the most talked-about political leaders in the country, and statements about him often generate immediate and intense reaction.

Supporters of the president framed the episode as yet another example of what they describe as exaggerated attacks from outspoken critics. “Disagree with his policies all you want,” one user wrote to Stephen King, “but don’t just make things up.”

Others demanded accountability. “Delete this,” one commenter urged. “It’s false.” The uproar unfolded in real time, with thousands of replies stacking up under King’s original post. Screenshots circulated widely as debate intensified across the platform.

Whether intended as provocation or political commentary, Stephen King’s remarks ignited a wave of responses defending Trump and his family — and spotlighting what many described as an obvious factual misstep.

In today’s fast-moving social media landscape, a single post can ignite a national debate within minutes. In this case, Stephen King’s words did exactly that — drawing sharp criticism and once again putting the spotlight on the fierce online battles surrounding President Donald Trump.