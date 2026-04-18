Stephen Colbert Slams Donald Trump Over Deleted ‘Jesus’ Image Amid Pope Leo Feud

Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, said on Thursday, April 16, that President Donald Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo XIV could be a deliberate attempt to distract the public from questions about the administration’s transparency.

Colbert, 61, a practicing Catholic, then suggested that the effort was not succeeding. Trump and key cabinet members of his administration have faced intense scrutiny in recent months over matters including the handling of the Epstein files and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“Trump’s ongoing papal feud has failed to distract anyone from this picture he posted of himself as Jesus,” Colbert said, as he displayed the much talked about image that Trump has since deleted.

“Dude, you can’t compare yourself to Jesus,” Colbert stated, adding, “For one thing, Jesus’ father loved him.”

According to The Huffpost, Colbert also criticized MAGA supporters who backed Trump’s stance on the airstrikes in Iran and defended the president’s criticism of Pope Leo.

The remarks followed Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo’s address in Vatican City ahead of Easter Sunday on April 5, in which the pope, quoting the prophet Isaiah, said Jesus is the “King of Peace” who rejects war and cannot be used to justify it.

“He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them,” the pope added.

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As part of their public spat, Trump called Pope Leo “weak on crime” and “terrible on foreign policy.” The 79-year-old slammed the pope’s liberal stance, said he was not a “big fan” of the Chicago native, and declined to apologize for the remarks.

Trump also shared an AI-generated image of himself wearing a white robe and red sash. After the post spread widely, Trump said he was depicted as a doctor helping a sick man.

Visitors to St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City expressed support for the pope amid the dispute. However, House Speaker Mike Johnson defended Trump’s position, saying that the Iran conflict is justified under what he described as “a very well settled matter of Christian theology” known as the “just war doctrine.”

Colbert claimed he was shocked to see Trump correcting Pope Leo, who holds the defining Catholic dogma and has the highest authority to appoint all bishops. The pope also participates in and exercises diplomatic influence with 183 countries.

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During a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, April 15, Vice President JD Vance said religious leaders should be mindful before commenting publicly on political matters and stick to theology and the truth.

When asked about the same, Vance said that he has the right to disagree with the pope. He stated that he does not support Iran having nuclear weapons and that he appreciates that the pope’s brother is aligned with his political views.

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Pope Leo XIV’s brother, Louis Prevost, received bomb threats via email amid the dispute between the pope and Trump, according to law enforcement officials.

Prevost reported the threats targeting his residence in Illinois. The New Lenox Police Department confirmed it responded to the threat at his home, evacuating the surrounding area as a precaution while conducting an inspection.