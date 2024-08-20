Staggering 'Rumors, Innuendo, and Toxicity' Plagues Trump’s Secret Service Detail: Source

More than a month after the tragic assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump's life, the Secret Service is still being discussed over its security lapses. The agency has been facing intense backlash in recent weeks. Reports have now surfaced that claim Trump's Secret Service detail was already facing various issues long before the assassination attempt. It includes a tragic suicide, sexual misconduct allegations, and claims of agents neglecting their duties. This shows the underlying issues within the agency, as reported by Radar Online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kent Nishimura

A source revealed that Sean Curran, the leader of Trump's Secret Service detail, and his deputy, Matthew Piant, voiced concerns about 'rumors, innuendo, and a toxic environment,' criticizing the team for 'selfishness and immaturity.' The focus was majorly on three incidents, including the suicide of an agent in 2023, allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct, and a situation where one agent was caught taking photos of two others sleeping on duty. Despite an investigation into these issues, the Secret Service Office of Professional Responsibility dismissed the claims as baseless.

Additionally, it was alleged that Curran and Piant themselves faced multiple formal complaints. The insider said, "Members on the team viewed the all-hands lecture as an effort to turn the tables and retaliate on those complaining about their leadership."

Call it a leak or a mole but the secret service 'protecting' Donald Trump just let that guy on the rooftop with a rifle, despite people clearly seeing him and trying to warn the SS.pic.twitter.com/mzYqWsjB53 — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) July 14, 2024

The 60-person Secret Service team already grappling with internal conflicts was the same unit that failed to stop Thomas Matthew Crooks before he fired eight bullets at a MAGA rally in Butler. Soon after this incident, the Secret Service came under intense scrutiny with concerns about whether Trump’s Secret Service team acted quickly enough to protect him and if they followed the proper procedures. Numerous authorities also questioned former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

Upon facing intense backlash from everyone around, Cheatle released a statement later on and wrote, "I would like to start by extending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday, as well as those who were injured during this senseless act of violence."

NOW - U.S. Secret Service director: "The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump on July 13th is the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades." pic.twitter.com/6hGioG6y22 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 22, 2024

"Secret Service personnel on the ground moved quickly during the incident, with our counter sniper team neutralizing the shooter and our agents implementing protective measures to ensure the safety of former president Donald Trump," she added. Under increasing criticism, she eventually had to step down from her position, as noted by Fox News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

Later on, Fox News contributor Nicole Parker said, "Where was she or where was any representative from the United States Secret Service? The initial press conference... that is their site. They should have had a representative there." Meanwhile, Erik Prince, a former Navy SEAL and the founder of the Blackwater security firm, also weighed in on the security lapse, according to Politico. He wrote, “Clearly USSS failed at the basics of a secure perimeter and once shots were fired their extraction was clumsy and left DJT highly exposed to follow-on attacks.”